Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Everyday comfort sandals for women at 50% off: Heels to flats, ethnic to embellished picks

By Samarpita Yashaswini
Apr 23, 2025 04:48 PM IST

Step up your style game! 50% off on comfy-chic sandals – heels, flats, wedges & more for every mood, every move. Walk pretty, spend smart!

Shoetopia womens Multicolor Heeled Sandal - EU39 /UK6 View Details checkDetails

₹598

Marc Loire Womens Slip On Shimmer Peep Toes Block Heel Fashion Sandals for Casual & Party (Rose Gold, 6) View Details checkDetails

₹871

JM LOOKS Stylish Embellished Kitten Heels Sandal For Women & Girls | Pencil Hees | Stiletto Heels | (Green, 38) View Details checkDetails

₹658

JM LOOKS Fashion Women Stylish Casual Block Heel Sandal Fancy Solid Comfortable Sole For Womens View Details checkDetails

₹569

JM LOOKS Women’s Open-Toe flower design Spool Heels with Floral Accent | Elegant Sandals for Weddings and Parties View Details checkDetails

₹649

WFS Women 3 Block Heel Casual Party Sandal,White,37 View Details checkDetails

₹662

Shoetopia Womens Block Heel Sandal (7 Uk) View Details checkDetails

₹389

Smart & Sleek Women Fashion Butterfly Bow Band Slide Sandals,(Cream-7) View Details checkDetails

₹795

JM LOOKS Stylish Women’s Open-Toe Slip-On Sandals with Bow Detailing | Comfortable Everyday Footwear View Details checkDetails

₹719

JM LOOKS Womens Open-Toe Flat Sandals with Comfortable Sole | Stylish and Versatile for Any Occasion View Details checkDetails

₹679

CASSIEY Women Swiftwater Sandal Fashion (6023-Purple, numeric_4) View Details checkDetails

₹299

JM LOOKS Fashion Stylish Casual Lace up flatform Sandal, Fancy Solid Comfortable Sole Ope toe For Womens & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹519

Shoetopia womens Cream Heeled Sandal - EU41 /UK8 View Details checkDetails

₹498

Nowry Women Stylish Flats Fashion Sandal For Party & Wedding/Casual Flat Sandals For Womens & Girls, 6 UK, Brown View Details checkDetails

₹283

Shoetopia Stylish Side Buckle Detailed Green Flats for Women & Girls /EU38 View Details checkDetails

₹476

XE Looks Womens Cherry Elegant Heels | Block Heel Sandals with Stretchable Straps | Lightweight & Durable | Comfortable Cushioned Sole Heels For Girls & Women View Details checkDetails

₹679

XE Looks Womens Black Flat Slippers | Strappy Slip-On Design | Soft Cushioned Footbed | Lightweight & Comfortable Slippers For Girls & Women View Details checkDetails

₹529

SilverArrow Womens Twilight Drift Black Heeled Sandal_6 UK (6sbzhl1162) View Details checkDetails

₹569

Shoetopia Womens Sandal (5 Uk) View Details checkDetails

₹498

SilverArrow Womens Twilight Drift Black Heeled Sandal_6 UK (6sbzhl1162) View Details checkDetails

₹569

Shoetopia Stylish Solid Mauve Block Heels for Women & Girls /UK7 View Details checkDetails

₹486

Shoetopia Stylish Trasparent Detailed Beige Block Heels For Women & Girls /EU41 View Details checkDetails

₹598

Vendoz Women Silver Heels for Wedding and Party for Bridal View Details checkDetails

₹715

TRASE Block Heels Sandals for Women, Stylish & Comfortable Footwear (47086 Beige, 5 UK) View Details checkDetails

₹949

Denill Womens Comfortable Wedge Fashion Sandal Heel Flats (Antique) UK 5 View Details checkDetails

₹434

Shoetopia Womens Wedge Heel Kolhapuris-EU40 /UK7 /Golden View Details checkDetails

₹398

Shoetopia Womens Suede Sandal View Details checkDetails

₹598

Denill Women Ethnicwear Wedge Heel Sandal (Antique) Uk-8 View Details checkDetails

₹599

Marie Claire VERA TH Tan Festive Slipon Flip Flop Thong Slipper Thong Slipper Flat & Low HH 0-25 MM For Women UK Size- 7 View Details checkDetails

₹428

XE Looks Womens Peach Ethnic Slip-On Slipper | Paisley-Print Upper with Toe Ring Design | Lightweight and Comfortable Flat Slippers For Girls & Women View Details checkDetails

₹489

XE Looks Womens Gold Embellished Mesh Block Heel Mules | Floral Rhinestone Design | Comfortable Slip-On Pointed Toe Block Heel Mules For Girls & Women View Details checkDetails

₹869

SilverArrow Womens Citrus Wave Red Heeled Sandal_5 UK (6sbzhl1154) View Details checkDetails

₹689

JM LOOKS womens Fashion Sandal, Silver, 9 UK View Details checkDetails

₹778

SilverArrow Womens Breezy Cove Golden Heeled Sandal_5 UK (4nahl1131) View Details checkDetails

₹599

Marc Loire Womens Embroidered and Embellished Flat Fashion Sandals (Pink, 5) View Details checkDetails

₹698

Marc Loire Womens Slip On Black Sequence Block Heel Fashion Sandal for Casual, Outdoor, Party and Holidays, 4 UK View Details checkDetails

₹892

The right sandals can turn any outfit (and mood) around. And guess what? They’re all 50% off right now. No drama, just the dreamiest deals for your everyday struts and spontaneous detours. From flirty flats to walkable wedges, from glam heels to laid-back open-toes – we’ve got your sole-mate waiting. These sandals don’t just support your feet, they support your vibe. So go ahead, click ‘add to cart’ – your feet deserve a stylish breather, and your wallet just got lucky.

Women everyday comfort sandals at 50% off: Heels to flats, ethnic to embellished (Pexels)
Women everyday comfort sandals at 50% off: Heels to flats, ethnic to embellished (Pexels)

Top 6 footwear types at 50% off to add to your collection now!

Heels

Who says heels can’t be comfy? These aren’t your average toe-torturers – they come with padded insoles, balanced arches and walkable heights. Think chic block heels, elegant kitten styles, and slingbacks that take you from desk to dinner without a single blister. For power dressing or a power walk, they’re your go-to.

Flats

Slide into simplicity with flats that go with everything and go everywhere. From ballet basics to strappy charmers, these are your all-weather, all-occasion heroes. Soft soles, flexible designs and a wear-all-day comfort level that’s unmatched. Pairs well with: jeans, skirts, salwars and your mood.

Open-toed

Give your toes the spotlight they deserve. Open-toed sandals are all about effortless flair – think ankle straps, breezy slip-ons and sun-ready hues. Ideal for summer days, weekend getaways or just showing off that fresh pedi. Whether casual or dressy, they’re a breath of fresh air – literally.

Wedge heels

For those who like a little lift without the teeter. Wedges offer height, balance and major style points – all without sacrificing comfort. Be it a brunch with the girls or a festive evening out, these are the sandals that feel like sneakers but look like stilettos.

Ethnic flats

Bring the bling to your traditional wardrobe with flats that do more than walk the talk. Embroidered, embellished and effortlessly elegant – these sandals pair perfectly with ethnic wear, but don’t shy away from a denim moment either. Think of them as festive meets functional, with fashion in every step.

Embellished picks

Why walk when you can sparkle? These embellished sandals are here to glam up your every day with beads, stones, mirror work and bold detailings. Perfect for occasions when sneakers just won’t cut it but heels feel like a commitment. Slip them on and let the compliments roll in.

With 50% off on your favourite everyday sandals, there’s never been a better time to treat your feet. The right pair of sandals can do wonders for your comfort and your confidence. So go on, pick your favourites – because good shoes take you good places (and with this discount, they take you there in style and savings).

Women everyday comfort sandals at 50% off: FAQs

  • How do I choose the right size for sandals online?

    We recommend checking our size chart for each product and measuring your foot length for accuracy. If you're between sizes, go for the larger one for added comfort.

  • Are ethnic flats and embellished sandals washable?

    We recommend spot-cleaning with a damp cloth for ethnic and embellished styles. Avoid soaking or machine washing to protect the detailing and fabric.

  • Can I wear these sandals for long hours?

    Absolutely. These sandals are designed with cushioned soles, arch support, and breathable materials to keep you comfortable from morning till night.

  • Are these sandals suitable for wide feet?

    Yes! Many of our styles have adjustable straps and flexible footbeds that offer a comfy fit for wider feet. Check product descriptions for width info.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

