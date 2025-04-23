Everyday comfort sandals for women at 50% off: Heels to flats, ethnic to embellished picks

The right sandals can turn any outfit (and mood) around. And guess what? They’re all 50% off right now. No drama, just the dreamiest deals for your everyday struts and spontaneous detours. From flirty flats to walkable wedges, from glam heels to laid-back open-toes – we’ve got your sole-mate waiting. These sandals don’t just support your feet, they support your vibe. So go ahead, click ‘add to cart’ – your feet deserve a stylish breather, and your wallet just got lucky. Women everyday comfort sandals at 50% off: Heels to flats, ethnic to embellished (Pexels)

Top 6 footwear types at 50% off to add to your collection now!

Heels

Who says heels can’t be comfy? These aren’t your average toe-torturers – they come with padded insoles, balanced arches and walkable heights. Think chic block heels, elegant kitten styles, and slingbacks that take you from desk to dinner without a single blister. For power dressing or a power walk, they’re your go-to.

Flats

Slide into simplicity with flats that go with everything and go everywhere. From ballet basics to strappy charmers, these are your all-weather, all-occasion heroes. Soft soles, flexible designs and a wear-all-day comfort level that’s unmatched. Pairs well with: jeans, skirts, salwars and your mood.

Open-toed

Give your toes the spotlight they deserve. Open-toed sandals are all about effortless flair – think ankle straps, breezy slip-ons and sun-ready hues. Ideal for summer days, weekend getaways or just showing off that fresh pedi. Whether casual or dressy, they’re a breath of fresh air – literally.

Wedge heels

For those who like a little lift without the teeter. Wedges offer height, balance and major style points – all without sacrificing comfort. Be it a brunch with the girls or a festive evening out, these are the sandals that feel like sneakers but look like stilettos.

Ethnic flats

Bring the bling to your traditional wardrobe with flats that do more than walk the talk. Embroidered, embellished and effortlessly elegant – these sandals pair perfectly with ethnic wear, but don’t shy away from a denim moment either. Think of them as festive meets functional, with fashion in every step.

Embellished picks

Why walk when you can sparkle? These embellished sandals are here to glam up your every day with beads, stones, mirror work and bold detailings. Perfect for occasions when sneakers just won’t cut it but heels feel like a commitment. Slip them on and let the compliments roll in.

With 50% off on your favourite everyday sandals, there’s never been a better time to treat your feet. The right pair of sandals can do wonders for your comfort and your confidence. So go on, pick your favourites – because good shoes take you good places (and with this discount, they take you there in style and savings).

Women everyday comfort sandals at 50% off: FAQs How do I choose the right size for sandals online? We recommend checking our size chart for each product and measuring your foot length for accuracy. If you're between sizes, go for the larger one for added comfort.

Are ethnic flats and embellished sandals washable? We recommend spot-cleaning with a damp cloth for ethnic and embellished styles. Avoid soaking or machine washing to protect the detailing and fabric.

Can I wear these sandals for long hours? Absolutely. These sandals are designed with cushioned soles, arch support, and breathable materials to keep you comfortable from morning till night.

Are these sandals suitable for wide feet? Yes! Many of our styles have adjustable straps and flexible footbeds that offer a comfy fit for wider feet. Check product descriptions for width info.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.