Short cotton kurtis at 50% off: Beat the heat in style with kurtis at half price!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 21, 2025 04:45 PM IST

Snag the cutest short cotton kurtis at 50% off! Easy, breezy, and oh-so-stylish—perfect for your summer slay without breaking the bank.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

JAIPUR HAND BLOCK Women’s Sleeveless Cotton Broad Neck Kurti Top (X-Large, Pink-TAM) View Details checkDetails

₹426

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JAIPUR HAND BLOCK Womens Cotton White Top|Tunic|Kurti S0020 (White, L) View Details checkDetails

₹333

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JAIPUR HAND BLOCK Women’s Kurti|Top Boat Neck S89(Gry-Pink-KL, XS) View Details checkDetails

₹445

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JAIPUR HAND BLOCK Women’s Cotton Sleeveless TOP|Kurti S46SF (Black Rose, XS) View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JAIPUR HAND BLOCK Womens Cotton A-Line Kurta (CKUS00003-S_Multicolour_S) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JAIPUR HAND BLOCK Designer Sanganeri Hand Print Short Cotton Womens Wear Kurti | Kurta | Top | Tunic View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Woman Cotton Regular Short Regular Fit Kurti (Ss20Amazon Brand - Myx Womancore22_Maroon-Bandhej_Xl) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Regular Regular Fit Short Kurti (Pag 6_Bagaan (Roasted Sesame) _M,Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Woman Cotton Screen Print Straight Fit Short Kurti (Ss17Indnit09Indigom_Indigo_M) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Regular Fit A-Line Kurti (Aw17Stk1_Multi-Colored_L) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Straight Fit Short Kurti (SS21-Myx-MI-01_Mustard Leaf_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Floral Straight Fit Short Kurti (SS19MYXTP019B1_Pink_L) View Details checkDetails

₹319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yash Gallery Womens Cotton Bandhej Printed Regular Fit Short Kurti (1417YKBLACK, XL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yash Gallery Womens Cotton Solid Regular Fit Straight Kurti for Women (1336Ykblack_Black_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yash Gallery Womens Cotton Geomatric Printed Short Kurti (Blue, M) View Details checkDetails

₹439

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yash Gallery Womens Cotton Floral Printed Short Kurti(1443YKTEAL, S, Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yash Gallery Cotton Mid Thigh Length Bandej Printed Round Neck Short Kurti for Women (Red, XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹607

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yash Gallery Womens Cotton Floral Printed Short Kurti (1588YKBLUE, Blue, 6XL) View Details checkDetails

₹609

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rapsodia Womens Cotton Printed Straight Short Kurti (Pink, Small) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rapsodia Womens Cotton Short Kurti, Jaipuri Traditional Printed Tunic for Girls Red View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rapsodia Womens Red & Blue Sanganeri Block Print Short Kurti, Jaipuri Traditional Printed Tunic for Girls and Women View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rapsodia Womens Printed Cotton Short Kurti (Small, Maroon) View Details checkDetails

₹424

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rapsodia Womens Cotton Short Kurta (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rapsodia Womens Rayon Short Kurta, Jaipuri Style Tunic for Girls and Women Maroon, Regular Fit View Details checkDetails

₹424

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QAZMI Cotton Womens Fiza Kashmiri A-Line Black Short Regular Fit Kurti_Large View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QAZMI rayon cotton Womens Jasmine Kashmiri A-Line Short Kurti_M, Regular Fit View Details checkDetails

₹938

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QAZMI Womens Rayon Naila Kashmiri Regular Fit A-Line Short Kurti_L View Details checkDetails

₹939

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QAZMI rayon cotton Womens Jasmine Kashmiri A-Line Short Kurti_M, Regular Fit View Details checkDetails

₹938

amazonLogo
GET THIS

feranoid Women Cotton Printed Straight Short Kurti 4 Button Mandarin, Green, XL View Details checkDetails

₹588

amazonLogo
GET THIS

feranoid Women Cotton Printed Straight Short Kurti (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹588

amazonLogo
GET THIS

feranoid Designer V-Neck Short Straight Kurti with 3Quarter Sleeves Maroon - Womens, Cotton View Details checkDetails

₹616

amazonLogo
GET THIS

feranoid Women Cotton Printed Straight Fit Short Kurti 4 Button Mandarin, Multicolor, 2XL View Details checkDetails

₹588

amazonLogo
GET THIS

feranoid Women Cotton Printed Short Kurti | Short Kurti for Women | Printed Cotton Kurti, Straight Fit, Peach, 4XL View Details checkDetails

₹616

amazonLogo
GET THIS

feranoid Women Cotton Printed Straight Short Kurti Top Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹588

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Short cotton kurtis are the OGs of your summer wardrobe; breezy, bright, and super easy to style. And now, they’re at 50% off? This is not a drill. If you’re heading to college, hopping between office calls, or just vibing at brunch, these kurtis make effortless fashion a reality.

Short cotton kurtis at 50% off: Beat the heat in style with kurtis at half price!(AI Generated)
Short cotton kurtis at 50% off: Beat the heat in style with kurtis at half price!(AI Generated)

From classic solids to quirky prints, these cotton beauties let your skin breathe and your style shine. Pair them with jeans, leggings, or even flared skirts because comfort and cool don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Half the price, double the flair!

Stylish short cotton kurtis at 50% off:

Jaipur Hand Block

When elegance met everyday, this brand was born. Their short cotton kurtis are like your best friend—pretty, dependable, and always a vibe. From florals that flirt to block prints that boss around, Jaipur Hand Block nails the desi-chic game like no other. Perfect for a twirl and a filter-free selfie.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Brand – Myx

Myx is that cool cousin who knows what’s trending before it’s trending. Their short kurtis blend Indian roots with Gen Z sass—think cute prints, crop-ish cuts, and breathable cotton that doesn’t try too hard. Basically, your go-to for college looks or casual slay.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Yash Gallery

Yash Gallery’s kurtis scream ‘main character energy’. Flowy, flirty, and fabulously priced, these pieces are made for girls who love desi details with a modern twist. They give you drama without the sweat—because comfort should never be boring.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Rapsodia

Rapsodia is what happens when your mom's taste and your Pinterest board have a fashion baby. It’s ethnic, it’s adorable, and oh-so-comfy. These short cotton kurtis bring the vibe of tradition with a Gen Z edit—wear them to class or café, they get you compliments either way.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Qazmi

Qazmi is all about prints with personality. If your kurti could talk, it would say, “I woke up like this.” Expect vibrant colours, chill fits, and a whole lot of mood. Great for everyday drama (the fashionable kind), Qazmi makes “casual” look cute AF.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Feranoid

Feranoid isn’t shy, and neither are its kurtis. They’re bold, experimental, and totally Insta-worthy. Think modern silhouettes, quirky patterns, and cotton so comfy you could nap in it. If you're someone who loves a statement without trying too hard—Feranoid is your jam.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Short cotton kurtis are the unsung heroes of everyday glam—and this 50% off deal makes them totally irresistible. Style them your way, slay all day, and stay cool while looking hot. Your wardrobe (and wallet) will thank you!

Short cotton kurtis at 50% off: FAQs

  • Are short cotton kurtis good for daily wear?

    Yes! They’re lightweight, breathable, and perfect for everything from errands to office wear.

  • Can I wear short kurtis to work?

    Absolutely—choose subtle prints or solids for a more formal, office-appropriate look.

  • Do these kurtis shrink after wash?

    Most good brands pre-shrink cotton, but always check the wash instructions.

  • How can I style a short kurti differently?

    Pair with dhoti pants, jeans, skirts or layer with jackets for a fusion twist.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
