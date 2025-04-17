Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cotton suits for women: Top 8 brands to get your daily stylish ethnic inspo from

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 17, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Breathe easy in top 8 cotton suit brands! Shop GoSriKi, Biba, Janasya & more for effortless ethnic wear that’s comfy, stylish, and seriously stunning.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

GoSriKi Womens Cotton Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant (Nenisha Cream-JL-GS_L_Cream_Large) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Cotton Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (Mataji Blue-GS_S_Blue_Small) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Cotton Blend Straight Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (RAJI-BEGANI-NKJ-GS_L_Purple_Large) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Cotton Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (Doremi Navy-GS_5XL_Navy Blue_XXXXX-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Cotton Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (RAJI-BEGANI-GS_L_Purple_Large) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Cotton Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (Jhony-GO_Blue_XX-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Printed Cotton V-Neck Womens Salwar Kurta Dupatta Set (RED, SIZE_32) View Details checkDetails

₹1,409

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA WOMEN PRINTED NARROW SALWAR KURTA DUPATTA(SKDSHRUG SE7378_LIGHT YELLOW_32) View Details checkDetails

₹1,621.23

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA WOMEN PRINTED FITTED SALWAR KURTA DUPATTA(SKD7354_BLUE_34) View Details checkDetails

₹2,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Womens Cotton PRINTED RELAXED SALWAR KURTA DUPATTA(SKDINAYAT8191_OLIVE GREEN_32) View Details checkDetails

₹3,438

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Womens Cotton Blend Solid Regular Kurtas (SLDCR21228EAW24CRBLU_Cornflower Blue View Details checkDetails

₹894.26

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA WOMEN YARNDYED MIX AND MATCH(WORK VOG1860_GREEN_40) View Details checkDetails

₹2,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Cotton Blend Solid Straight Kurta Palazzo With Dupatta Set (Green_Kd4Gn4028_Large, Regular Fit) View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Rust Printed Straight Kurta with Pant & Dupatta Set for Women (KH0RT5137_XX-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Solid Straight Pure Cotton Kurta with Pant & Dupatta Set for Women Beige View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Cotton Womens Embroidered Straight Kurta and Pant with Dupatta Set (KH9PR7955_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Pink Pure Cotton Printed Straight Kurta Pant With Dupatta Set (Kh0Pk5496_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Viscose Rayon Embroidered Straight Kurta With Pant & Dupatta Set (X-Small, Green.) View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Green Cotton Floral Printed Kurta with Pant(SET709-KR-NP-XS) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Brown Cotton Floral Printed Kurta with Pant(SET647-KR-NP-M) View Details checkDetails

₹859

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Teal Cotton Floral Print Kurta with Palazzo(SET439, S) View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Pink Cambric Cotton Floral Printed Kurta with Pants and Dupatta(SET627-KR-NP-S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,289

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens White Cotton Floral Block Print Kurta with Pant and Dupatta(SET547-KR-NP-S) View Details checkDetails

₹929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Dusty Rose Cotton Embellished Kurta with Pant and Dupatta(J0481-KR-NP-M) View Details checkDetails

₹1,569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arayna Womens Floral Printed 100% Cotton Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta, XX-Large, White View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arayna Womens Cotton Anarkali Kurti (VS-48A3-BFJ3_Pink_4XL) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arayna Womens Floral Printed Pure Cotton Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta, Navy Blue, 3X-Large View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arayna Womens Cotton Printed Straight Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta (Medium) Blue View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arayna Womens Floral Printed 100% Cotton Kurti Palazzo Pants Set With Dupatta (Xx-Large),maroon View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arayna Womens Cotton Printed Floral Straight Kurta with Palazzo Pants and Printed Dupatta Set, Pink, 3X-Large View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Mustard Floral Jaal Print Cotton Sharara With Short Kurta And Dupatta (Set of 3) View Details checkDetails

₹1,267.95

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Womens Cotton Kurta Sets (ICD00817_Pink_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,923

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Womens Cotton Kurta Sets (ICD00469_Yellow_M) View Details checkDetails

₹1,587

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Boota Print Cotton Womens Kurta with Pants And Dupatta Set (BLUE, LARGE) View Details checkDetails

₹1,709

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Block Print Cotton Womens Sharara with Kurta And Dupatta Set (BROWN, MEDIUM) View Details checkDetails

₹1,711

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Womens Cotton Kurta Sets (ICD00509_Pink_M) View Details checkDetails

₹1,395.95

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Feel the breeze, wear the ease! With soft, stylish cotton suits, it’s time to refresh your wardrobe with outfits that feel like summer and look like sophistication. Be it if you're heading to the office, a casual lunch, or a weekend getaway, these suits blend breathable comfort with beautiful designs to keep you effortlessly chic all day long.

Cotton suits for women: Top 8 brands to get your stylish daily dress code from(AI Generated)
Cotton suits for women: Top 8 brands to get your stylish daily dress code from(AI Generated)

From timeless classics to trendy must-haves, these handpicked brands are redefining desi wear with a modern twist. With six stellar names in the mix—GoSriKi, Biba, Indo Era, Janasya, Myx by Amazon, and Indya—your perfect cotton look is just a click away.

Top 8 cotton suit brands to check out now!

GoSriKi

This brand brings everyday elegance to your wardrobe. Their cotton suits are all about wearable beauty—with soft fabrics, smart cuts, and minimal fuss. Whether you’re off to work or doing a coffee run, GoSriKi has that "I woke up like this" vibe that still looks polished. Simple, stylish, sorted!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Biba

Biba is the queen bee of ethnic wear, and their cotton suits are proof. Expect vibrant colours, classic cuts, and timeless prints that never go out of style. Perfect for office days, family dinners, and festive Fridays, Biba is your go-to when you want to keep it traditional yet trendy.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Indo Era

Indo Era plays with patterns, pastels, and pure cotton comfort. Think breezy kurtas, comfy trousers, and dupattas that flow like poetry. Their suits are made for slow mornings and sunny afternoons. Just add jhumkas and juttis and let Indo Era do the rest.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Janasya

This brand is where smart silhouettes meet stunning prints. Their cotton suits are lightweight but make a heavy style statement. From floral flows to geometric grace, Janasya is for the woman who walks into a room like she owns it—without trying too hard.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Arayna

Arayna gives ethnic wear a fresh twist. Their cotton suits are playful, practical, and oh-so-Instagrammable. Whether it’s a campus day or a casual meet-up, Myx has your "cool in cotton" look locked and loaded.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Indya

Indya blends east and west with a designer’s eye. Their cotton suits are bold, modern, and totally fashion-forward. Think structured kurtas, dramatic cuts, and prints that pop. If you’re dressing for compliments, Indya is your brand.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

When comfort meets charm, it looks like this collection. With cotton suits from the best-loved brands, your wardrobe upgrade is just a click away. Soft on the skin, strong on style—these are suits that suit every version of you.

Similar stories for you:

Celeb-approved brands! Cool t-shirts for summer under 600 from Bewakoof

Kurti sets for women that make everyday dressing feel like a festive affair

Limited time deals on cotton pants for men! 50% Off on stylish bottoms

Cotton suits for women: Top 8 brands to get your daily dress code from: FAQs

  • What makes cotton suits ideal for daily wear?

    Cotton suits are breathable, lightweight, and perfect for everyday comfort. They’re gentle on the skin and look stylish with minimal effort.

  • Are these cotton suits easy to maintain and wash at home?

    Yes, most cotton suits in this collection are machine-washable and low-maintenance. They're designed for daily wear, so they're as easy to care for as they are to style.

  • Do the cotton suits come in sets or separates?

    Most options come as full sets—kurta, bottom, and dupatta. Do check individual product details for variations.

  • Are these cotton suits suitable for work and casual outings?

    Yes! The collection includes versatile styles that are great for office wear, casual lunches, errands, and even relaxed festive looks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Cotton suits for women: Top 8 brands to get your daily stylish ethnic inspo from
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On