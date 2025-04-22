Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon 'Next Gen' Sale! 40-60% off on trendy oversized t-shirts, baggy jeans, tops and more

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 22, 2025 04:29 PM IST

40-60% off on oversized tees, baggy jeans, anti-fit bottoms, ethnic fits & more. Amazon’s Next Gen Sale is your fashion glow-up. Shop now!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Ben Martin Mens Denim Cotton Oversized Loose Baggy Fit Jeans Pants for Men View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lymio Mens Loose Jeans || Mens Jeans Pants || Denim Jeans || Baggy Jeans for Men (Jeans-06-07-08) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ben Martin Men Jeans || Wide Leg Jeans for Men || Loose Jeans for Men || Baggy Jeans for Men View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urbano Fashion Mens Loose Baggy Fit Cut and Sew Panelled Jeans Non-Stretchable View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lymio Mens Jeans || Men Jeans Pants || Denim Jeans || Jeans for Men (Jeans 04-05) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ben Martin Men Jeans || Men Jeans Pants || Denim Jeans || Baggy Jeans for Men || Loose Fit Jeans for Men View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GRECIILOOKS Womens Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt | Printed Casual Crop Top | Stylish Collared Shirt for Women | Oversized Shirt for Woman View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aahwan Womens & GirlS Solid Flower Embroidery Semi-Sheer Tank Relaxed Fit Crop Top View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GRECIILOOKS Shirt for Women | Printed Casual Crop Top | Long Sleeve Stylish Collared |Korean Oversized Button-Down |Causal |Formal | Trendy View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JUNEBERRY® Pure Cotton Oversized Baggy Fit Half Sleeve Drop Shoulder Plain Solid Round Neck T-Shirt for Women (Available in Black, White, Lilac, Cork, Maroon, Royal Blue, Swan White, Soap Nut Colors) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aahwan Womens & Girls Solid Basic Cropped Padded Slim Fit Cami Top View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GRECIILOOKS Womens Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt | Printed Casual Crop Top | Stylish Collared Shirt for Women | Oversized Shirt for Woman View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Womens Georgette Maxi Dress| Digital Print Floral Printed Western Ethnic Gown |Maxi Dress Casual Wear View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GRECIILOOKS Dress | Summer Dress | Square Neckline | Bodycon Women Dress | Midi Dress for Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Leriya Fashion | Bodycon | Women Mid-Thigh Length Dress | Summer Dress | Office Wear Dress for Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Women Maxi Dress| Charming Georgette Maxi Dress | Breezy and Graceful Dress for Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Women Stylish Floral Maxi Dress| Short-Long Dress | Floral Print View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PURVAJA Women’s Bodycon Below Knee Length Dress (Wini-049-052) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KISAH Mens Kurta Jacket Dhoti Set, Black Cotton Blend, Jacquard Regular Fit Mandarin Collar Long Sleeves View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VASTRAMAY Plain Regular Plus Mens Cotton Blend Navy Blue Kurta View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VASTRAMAY Mens Beige Cotton Silk Blend Kurta, Ethnic Jacket and Pyjama Set View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VASTRAMAY Men Kurta View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

See Designs Mens Kurta | Specially Crafted and Designed for the Eid Festival White Cotton Embroidered Kurta With Pajama Set Mandarin Collar Long Sleeves Chikankari Kurta View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VASTRAMAY Mens Cotton Blend Plain Regular Kurta View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Get ready to scroll, shop, and slay because Amazon’s Next Gen Sale is turning your wardrobe dreams into reality. With 40-60% off on the most viral, scroll-stopping fits, it’s your time to serve looks without breaking the bank.

Amazon 'Next Gen' Sale! 40-60% Off on trendy oversized t-shirts, jeans and more(Pexels)
Amazon 'Next Gen' Sale! 40-60% Off on trendy oversized t-shirts, jeans and more(Pexels)

From oversized tees and anti-fit bottoms to Insta-worthy ethnic sets and Y2K-inspired dresses, we’ve got every trending style that you can’t stop talking about. Your new favourite outfit? Just a click away.

Stylish must-haves at 40-60% off at Next Gen Sale:

Baggy jeans

Goodbye skinny, hello roomy! These baggy jeans are giving 90s rebel meets 2025 chic. Whether you cuff 'em, stack 'em, or let 'em puddle, they add effortless edge to any 'fit. Pair with crop tops or oversized tees—because balance is overrated. Perfect for lazy Sundays, moody Mondays or “I don’t care, but I do” Fridays. Also: pockets you can actually use? A serve.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Tops

From mesh layers to cropped cardis, the tops in this sale are giving main character. Get one for every mood—quirky prints, asymmetrical necklines, or classics with a twist. They're made to match your 500 moods and 5-second outfit decisions. Style tip: throw it on, add sunglasses, manifest confidence. Done. You're unstoppable.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Dresses

Be it brunch, a coffee date, or a random urge to twirl, these dresses are a vibe. Think flowy fits, bold colours, cut-outs, puff sleeves, and drama. Midi, mini or maxi—they’re built to break hearts and maybe the algorithm. Add boots or sneakers, and you’re runway-ready even on a Tuesday.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

T-shirts and polos

Oversized, over-everything. These t-shirts and polos are giving “I woke up like this, but cooler.” Graphic prints, colour blocks, street-style fits—they’ll make you feel like you're part of an underground fashion drop. And polos? Retro, preppy, and ridiculously stylish. Wear them to class, brunch, or your situationship’s house. No judgment.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Ethnic fits

Why should kurtis be boring? Not here. We’re talking fusion vibes—ethnic fits that look great with jhumkas or Jordans. From breezy cotton suits to modern silhouettes with classic prints, this collection is where Gen Z meets their roots—fashionably. Style a kurta with jeans, add a belt to a dupatta, do you.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Anti-fit bottoms

Wide-leg, flared, parachute, culottes—anti-fit is the fashion rebellion we needed. These bottoms say, “I don't chase trends. I am the trend.” Comfortable, breezy, and bold, they're perfect for dancing, lounging, or just pretending you're in a K-drama. Pro tip: pair with a teeny top or an even baggier shirt. Drama welcomed.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

The Next Gen Sale is your free pass to experiment, express, and evolve. Because fashion should be fun, and your wardrobe should keep up with you. Go on, click “Add to Cart.” Your future stylish self will thank you.

Similar stories for you:

Black kurtis: Top 8 picks that go from AM to PM in style; Timeless in black

Short cotton kurtis at 50% off: Beat the heat in style with kurtis at half price!

Cotton suits for women: Top 8 brands to get your stylish daily dress code from

Amazon 'Next Gen' Sale! 40-60% off on trendy oversized t-shirts, baggy jeans, tops and more: FAQs

  • What is the Next Gen Sale about?

    It’s a limited-time fashion sale on Amazon with 40-60% off on the trendiest Gen Z-inspired outfits and accessories.

  • Is this sale applicable on all brands?

    The sale includes top fashion brands offering Next Gen styles, but availability may vary by product and seller.

  • Can I style ethnic fits in a modern way?

    Absolutely. The ethnic fits in this sale are made to be styled your way—think sneakers with salwars or belts with dupattas!

  • Are oversized and anti-fit styles still in trend?

    Yes! Oversized and anti-fit silhouettes are hotter than ever—seen on runways, street style stars, and your favourite influencers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Amazon 'Next Gen' Sale! 40-60% off on trendy oversized t-shirts, baggy jeans, tops and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On