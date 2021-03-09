IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Fall’s fringe fever
Bhumi Pednekar in a fringed ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
Bhumi Pednekar in a fringed ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
fashion

Fall’s fringe fever

It’s been a fashion season of gyrating fringes seen on the runways of the recently concluded New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks
READ FULL STORY
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST

It’s been a fashion season of gyrating fringes seen on the runways of the recently concluded New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks. From Proenza Schouler in NYC to Halpern in London to Alberta Ferretti,  Ferragamo and Etro in the Milanese city to the recently showcased Hermès AW 21 outing in Paris - it’s been a fringe fiesta of sorts. Back home, actor Bhumi Pednekar recently made an editorial appearance in a statement fringed ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock. What makes these dynamic appendages such a popular pick post pandemic?

An equestrian inspired look in the label’s AW 21 outing at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/Hermes)
An equestrian inspired look in the label’s AW 21 outing at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/Hermes)

Stylist Edward Lalrempuia observes that these statement additions work well in the Indian scenario where fashionistas like to stand out. “Editorially, they lend a drama and spunk to just about any look under the sun. However, I’d rather use a subtle version of fringe, say a pair of fringed boots seen at Halpern Studio this season. Moreover, I love Alberta Ferretti’s subtle take on it as she balanced out the gold fringes with a solid black separate,” says he.  

A fringed ensemble by Paul Andrew (Photo: Instagram/Ferragamo)
A fringed ensemble by Paul Andrew (Photo: Instagram/Ferragamo)

Stylist Isha Bhansali opines that fringes aren’t dying out and their treatment this season makes for an interesting study. “It’s a Texan cowgirl vibe as opposed to the flapper fringe,” says she.

A model in a pair of gold fringed pants offset with a basic neutral separate. (Photo: Instagram/AlbertaFerretti)
A model in a pair of gold fringed pants offset with a basic neutral separate. (Photo: Instagram/AlbertaFerretti)

Stylist Akshay Tyagi suggests experimenting with leather fringes which are rather muted instead of the shimmery ones. “Balance it out with a neutral separate. Invest in either a fringed bag or a leather satchel with tassels and team it with a practical denim jacket,” says he.

A model in a pair of fringed statement boots. (Photo: Instagram/HalpernStudio)
A model in a pair of fringed statement boots. (Photo: Instagram/HalpernStudio)

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Bhumi Pednekar in a fringed ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
Bhumi Pednekar in a fringed ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
fashion

Fall’s fringe fever

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
It’s been a fashion season of gyrating fringes seen on the runways of the recently concluded New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model in a Maria Grazia Chiuri’s AW 21 creation showcased in a digital film shot at the hallowed Hall of Mirrors of the Château de Versailles. (Photo: Instagram/Dior)
A model in a Maria Grazia Chiuri’s AW 21 creation showcased in a digital film shot at the hallowed Hall of Mirrors of the Château de Versailles. (Photo: Instagram/Dior)
fashion

Schoolgirl chic meets gothic fantasy

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Maria Grazia Chiuri offers a powerful paradox - clashing innocent preppiness with a nimble nonchalance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • ‘Ready Shetty Go’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra dolls up in a handcrafted red and white Bandhani shirt and skirt on Women’s Day 2021 to shoot for another episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and fans can’t stop swooning over her outfit of the day
READ FULL STORY
Close
The changing landscape of the modelling industry
The changing landscape of the modelling industry
fashion

The changing landscape of the modelling industry

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Fashion industry has expanded phenomenally which has resulted in much more work for models and event companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pair of distressed denims teamed with a casual top and a tote bag seems to be the way to go for Bollywood divas lately and Janhvi Kapoor along with Kriti Sanon are leading the bandwagon.(Varinder Chawala)
A pair of distressed denims teamed with a casual top and a tote bag seems to be the way to go for Bollywood divas lately and Janhvi Kapoor along with Kriti Sanon are leading the bandwagon.(Varinder Chawala)
fashion

Distressed jeans with basic top for the win: Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon agree

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted during their casual day outs in Mumbai. Both the actors opted to wear similar outfits which included a basic top teamed with a pair of distressed denims. That is not all, they even went for similar accessories and were seen wearing black footwear and carrying tote bags. We are a fan of this casual look as well. What about you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor at cousin's wedding(Instagra/ namdeepak and tejukolhapure )
Shraddha Kapoor at cousin's wedding(Instagra/ namdeepak and tejukolhapure )
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor's ethereal golden lehenga is made by masi Padmini Kohlapure

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor shared pictures of herself looking like a dream in a gorgeous golden and blue lehenga choli set at the wedding ceremony of her cousin Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani. However, the stunning outfit was made by a brand that has been co-founded by her masi Padmini Kohlapure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajal Aggarwal re-defines comfort, luxury and elegance in wine organza saree(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
Kajal Aggarwal re-defines comfort, luxury and elegance in wine organza saree(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
fashion

Kajal Aggarwal re-defines comfort, luxury and elegance in wine organza saree

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • Singham star Kajal Aggarwal makes jaws drop in awe as she remains at the top of her fashion game in a wine discharge print organza saree while looking forward to a grand release of Mosagallu and one of her highly anticipated movies of Tollywood, Acharya
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra wears sweater knitted by mother to brave London weather(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra wears sweater knitted by mother to brave London weather(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Loved Priyanka Chopra's new sweater? Her mom knitted the gorgeous piece

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image of herself wearing a beautiful turtle-neck sweater. The special thing about it was that the jumper was knitted by the actor's mom, Madhu Chopra while she was staying in London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra oozes oomph in backless sequinned midi dress and we are stunned(Instagram/parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra oozes oomph in backless sequinned midi dress and we are stunned(Instagram/parineetichopra)
fashion

Parineeti Chopra oozes oomph in backless sequinned midi dress and we are stunned

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Want to make the traffic stop and bae go weak in the knees on your next date night? Take fashion cues from Parineeti Chopra’s latest smoking hot look for Marathi Filmfare Awards 2021’s red carpet, in a backless sequinned midi dress, which has set the mercury soaring like never before
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s FW 21 outing reconciles savoir-faire with functionality   (Photo: Instagram/Hermès )
Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s FW 21 outing reconciles savoir-faire with functionality   (Photo: Instagram/Hermès )
fashion

Addressing the post-pandemic sartorial needs

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:11 AM IST
What’s the role of a digital fashion showcase? Is it merely to put the clothing and accessories on the map? How can fashion help us connect with different cities and cultures in these challenging times? Hermès  AW 21 women’s collection provided lucid answers to all these questions in its live performance that played itself out in three powerful acts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood divas have lately been snapped wearing a lot of athleisure looks during their casual day outs. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani have taken things up a notch by wearing fun monotone comfy outfits and giving it a summery twist.(Varinder Chawla)
Bollywood divas have lately been snapped wearing a lot of athleisure looks during their casual day outs. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani have taken things up a notch by wearing fun monotone comfy outfits and giving it a summery twist.(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Disha Patani and Kiara Advani make a strong case for bright-coloured athleisure

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Athleisure has made its way into our wardrobes and it is here to stay. Celebrities also love a good lounge wear set which they can wear at home and also run last minute errands in. However, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani are giving athleisure a summer twist with bright and bold colours and we love it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy in bright red suit(Instagram/ imouniroy)
Mouni Roy in bright red suit(Instagram/ imouniroy)
fashion

Mouni Roy looks like a beautiful bride in 34k embroidered kurta and pants

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Mouni Roy recently shared images from a new photo shoot wearing a gorgeous bright red kurta, ijaar pants and bandhani dupatta. She looked like a dreamy dulhan in the images. All the brides-to-be take note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chrissy Teigen dances to Bollywood song(Instagram/chrissyteigen and YouTube)
Chrissy Teigen dances to Bollywood song(Instagram/chrissyteigen and YouTube)
fashion

Chrissy Teigen dances to Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah in NY

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Model and celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen made her desi fans extremely happy as she danced to the Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra starrer Bollywood song Jaaneman Aah from the film Dishoom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi slays in dresses(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi slays in dresses(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

From minis to evening gowns: Nora Fatehi's dress collection is like no one else

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi has a collection of dresses that ranges from minis to everything you can think of. The fashionista, who is often snapped in a beautiful attire, loves a good dress and we always end up taking inspiration from her sartorial picks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dolce &amp; Gabbana has filed a defamation suit(Reuters)
Dolce & Gabbana has filed a defamation suit(Reuters)
fashion

Dolce&Gabbana filed a defamation suit in Italian court seeking USD 600 million

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • The high-end fashion house Dolce&Gabbana had filed a defamation suit against an Instagram account in the Italian court in 2019 and are seeking USD 600 million in damages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP