Hair colour trends 2025: From golden saffron highlights to royal blue streaks, shades that will rule this festive season

The festive season is the perfect excuse to experiment with bold beauty choices, and 2025 is all about hair colour that makes a statement. From luxurious deep tones to playful mochas and browns, this year’s colour trends offer a spectrum that suits every mood and occasion. Explore 2025's hottest hair colour trends for the festive season.(Unsplash)

Namika Kant, Technical Expert at Envi Salons, shared with HT Lifestyle the hottest hair shades to try this year, whether you want to keep it chic and subtle or go all out with a glamorous makeover. (Also read: From floral dupattas to neo-traditional silhouettes: Top 5 festive fashion trends for 2025 )

1. Golden honey and saffron highlights

Drawing inspiration from marigold garlands and the glow of festive diyas, golden honey shades with saffron undertones are trending across Indian salons. They create a radiant frame around the face and pair beautifully with traditional attire in reds, yellows, and oranges. This shade works best in highlights or balayage for a naturally luminous effect.

2. Deep burgundy and wine red

Burgundy has always been a favourite among Indian women, but 2025 takes it deeper with wine-red tones. These shades reflect richness and sophistication, making them ideal for grand festive nights. The colour complements darker Indian complexions wonderfully and stands out against jewel-toned lehengas and sarees. The colour goes well with Western outfits as well.

3. Coffee brown with caramel swirls

Coffee shades resonate with the warmth of Indian festivities. This year, coffee brown infused with caramel ribbons is trending as a subtle yet festive option. It’s perfect for those who want dimension and depth without going too bold. Soft waves styled with this colour catch the light beautifully, making it a versatile choice for both traditional and contemporary outfits.

4. Royal blue and midnight hues

For the trendsetters, midnight black hair enhanced with electric blue streaks is a hot pick for 2025. Under decorative lights, the blue tones shimmer, adding an edgy twist to the festive look. This combination works especially well with silver, ivory, or metallic ensembles worn during parties and receptions.

5. Copper and cinnamon glow

Copper tones with cinnamon undertones are making a big comeback, reflecting the fiery vibrance of Indian celebrations. These warm shades are playful yet chic, ideal for young party-goers who want their look to radiate energy. It also enhances Indian skin tones.

6. Champagne blonde with Indian twist

Blonde shades have entered the Indian market in a big way, and 2025’s favourite is champagne blonde. Styled in soft curls or glossy straight hair, this colour adds glamour to festive nights without overpowering traditional attire.

7. Two-tone fusion colours

Indian festivities celebrate contrast, and hair colour reflects that spirit. Two-tone looks, such as burgundy blended with violets or black with ruby highlights, are trending. This “peek-a-boo” effect is playful yet dramatic, offering a fresh, fashion-forward edge for evening parties.