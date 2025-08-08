Raksha Bandhan 2025: Still confused about your outfit? Top ethnic kurti styles and jewellery to ace festive look

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are you raiding your wardrobe, scratching your head in frustration about what to wear for the Raksha Bandhan celebration? Commonly, the saree is the first contender for ethnic wear, especially for festivities. But ethnic wear doesn’t begin and end with the saree, there’s a whole lot of options to explore. Kurtis, which you wear on a regular basis, can also be perfect for festive occasions. Raksha Bandhan is on August 9th this year. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: 170+ Rakhi wishes, images, WhatsApp status, messages and greetings for your siblings

And no, your regular wear is not too casual, if you style your look right, it will fit right in with your celebration-ready charm. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts for recommendations on kurti styles and minimalist jewellery that can level up your Raksha Bandhan look seamlessly.

Trending kurtis and how to style them

Kurtis are the versatile, comfortable ethnic pieces in your wardrobe that you can style for all kinds of events, from brunches to family get-togethers. Commonly, kurtis are seen only with regular floral prints, which may have shaped the general idea that they are meant only for casual days. But by choosing the right cuts, silhouettes, and styles, kurtis can easily step up your festive style game. You may have upturned your wardrobe in search of something special, but look closer further as you may already have a stylish kurti, ready for you.

Vishal Pacheriwal, Director of Parnika India, shared with HT Lifestyle five such kurti designs and styling tips that are perfect for festive occasions, from chic to elegant:

1. Peplum Kurti

Flurt and flattery, peplum kurti on the waist and leaves out.

Style it with cigarette pants or straight-cut jeans to balance the silhouette.

Flats, sneakers, or mules can work well for a casual or Indo-Western vibe, add chunky earrings for a fun finish.

2. Anarkali kurti

Anarkali kurti's flare from the waistline adds a regal touch. (PC: Pinterest)

Its long, flowing pair couples beautifully with churidhar leggings or smooth palazzos.

Add a soft-wrapped dupatta to elevate your entire look, and style it with flats, perfect for formal or semi-formal events.

3. Straight kurti

Straight kurti follows a streamlined, straight cut silhouette. (PC: Pinterest/@Poonamdewan and volverYne)

The straight-cut kurti is predominant in every wardrobe, which gives a smooth and elegant look.

They are versatile and can be paired with jeans, leggings, or palazzos.

For a sophisticated look, accessories with bangles or garlands and Kolhapuri style.

4. Corset-supported tasel kurtis

The corset-like tie at back makes this type of kurti fashionable.(PC: Pinterest/@fashionstories and withloveven)

The intricate back design adds a contemporary touch, making it a perfect match for wide-legged palazzo pants or high-waisted trousers.

Pairing this outfit with metallic sandals will elevate your look and make a bold statement.

5. Dhoti-style kurti

Dhoti kurtis follow a dhoti-like silhouette.(PC: Pinterest/@samiriti, ppatil0894)

Infused with fusion vibes, a wrapped, odd fit in a dhoti-style kurti is ideal for those who love something different.

To steal the show, pair it with ankle-length bottoms or leggings, pair it with juttis, and add boho accessories for fun.

Minimalist jewellery to pair

While desi looks are all maximalist, try minimalist jewellery to make your outfits stand out. (PC: Kama Jewelry and Pinterest)

Now, when it comes to jewellery, the common instinct is to go for heavy, bold pieces. Of course, festivities are all about maximalist styling, but not everyone vibes with loud bling, and that’s completely okay. Ethnic wear also stuns with subtle sparkle that ties your look together beautifully. When you wear minimalist jewellery, your unique kurti also stands out.

Simran Shah, Vice President-Sales at Kama Jewelry shared some minimalist jewellery options that are trendy:

1. Threader drops earring

The threader drops are delicate silver earrings with abstract floral-inspired patterns and fine falling chains, adding subtle sparkle without overwhelming.

Their minimalist design offers all-day comfort

Simran also suggested wearing minimalist ear studs, if threader drops feel a bit too much.

2. A four-leaf clover pendant

This Pendant, in the form of a four-leaf clover, represents luck, hope and prosperity.

The pendant is another small but significant piece that gives an outfit a light, hopeful touch in a monsoon season.

If not a four-leaf clover pendant, there are also other styles like pressed flower pendants, charm pendants, crystal or birthstone pendants. The point is, a pendant is minimalist and less heavy than a choker or statement necklace, making it a perfect choice. These pieces are light, keeping the humid weather in mind.