Festive-ready: DIY hair masks to get healthy, shiny tresses

While gearing up for the festive season, who doesn’t want to get their hair and make-up right? Indeed, achieving healthy hair is a blend of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and using the right products for your hair care. And one can do so effectively by using homemade hair masks that will help you get shiny and glossy, festive-ready hair.

Honey hair mask

A homemade hair mask using honey and milk is perfect to make your hair softer and shiny. To make this pack, combine two tablespoons of honey and one cup of raw milk in a mixing bowl. Apply this combination to hair and wait for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and repeat once a week.

“Honey contains keratin to help strengthen the hair and prevent breakage. When combined with milk,—which is chock-full of proteins, amino acids, vitamin B12, iron, and zinc—the duo can help soften the hair and support its structure,” says Shruti Sharma, makeup expert.

Hair mask for shiny tresses

Methi hair pack

Fenugreek or methi seeds are rich in vitamins, folic acid, calcium, iron, and potassium. They help battle dandruff, hair loss, hair thinning and balding. “Clean and chop 1 cup of methi leaves. Grind them into a paste by adding a little water. To this paste add juice squeezed from one whole lemon. Apply it over scalp or hair. Allow it to stay for 15-20 minutes and rinse with normal water,” suggests Shikha Sabharwal, beauty and makeup expert.

Egg hair mask

You can make a hair mask using eggs and olive oil to make your hair silky and shiny. Puja Puri, beauty expert, says, “Add egg whites, one tablespoon of olive oil, and a half teaspoon of honey. Combine all the ingredients together. Whisk it well and apply it on hair root. After this, wrap the hair with a warm towel and rest it for half an hour. Wash the hair with normal water.”