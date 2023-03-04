Find the perfect foundation match: Tips for choosing the right one for your skin

A shade that complements your skin and then the perfect dab. Having the right texture and then that flawless finish. Voila! You’ve chosen the perfect foundation to set the base. While it all sounds super easy, choosing the right foundation that suits your skin type can be overwhelming. Finding the right foundation for your skin type and tone requires some research, trial and error. If you’re confused about what brand to choose or whether to go for powder or liquid? If you’re confused between glossy or matte finish, then read on girl, we’ve got you covered with some tips. (Also read: Find your perfect lipstick match: Tips for choosing the best shade for your skin )

Aanchal Malhotra Gupta, Co-founder, amág Beauty, shared with HT Lifestyle, some important tips to keep in mind while picking up a foundation.

1. Listen to your skin for the win: Identity which skin type you fall under?

● For dry skin: Choose a hydrating powder foundation, a liquid or a stick one. One that has a creamy consistency and delivers moisture to the skin while offering great coverage.

● For sensitive skin: If you’re someone constantly battling with acne/breakouts and are scared to experiment with new products because you never know when your skin will act up, then your safest bet is to avoid foundations with certain ingredients that can irritate your skin like alcohol and fragrance. Also, mineral oil and talc are a big no-no.

● For oily skin: Use a powder foundation or an oil-free liquid one. These contain powders that absorb oil, leaving you with a smooth, matte finish. Mineral foundations also work well on oily skin because the dry particles tend to absorb moisture and also prevent shine.

● Combination skin: This can be challenging to work with, so a lightweight liquid foundation that is oil-free and provides good coverage is ideal. Avoid cream-based foundations that may make oily areas even oilier.

2. Know your undertones: Understanding your skin undertones is a make-or-break in choosing the right foundation shade. Undertones can be cool, warm or neutral. To determine your undertone, look at the veins on your wrist. If they appear green, you have warm undertones, while blue indicates cool undertones.

3. Patch-test Always!: Always test a foundation before purchasing it. Apply a small amount on your jawline and check it in natural light. If the foundation disappears into your skin and matches your neck, it's the right shade for you. If it looks ashy or too dark or too light, then you will have to begin again.

4. Choose the right formula: The formula of the foundation depends on your preference and skin type. If you prefer a matte finish, go for a powder or matte liquid foundation. If you want a dewy finish, go for a liquid foundation with a radiant or luminous finish.

5. Buildable Coverage: Choose a foundation that offers buildable coverage. This way, you can apply a light layer for everyday wear and build it up for a fuller coverage look.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-founder and director, RENÉE Cosmetics, shared with HT Lifestyle, some useful tips so you can make an informed decision and achieve a flawless base for your makeup look.

1. How to swatch it right: Refrain from swatching the foundation on your wrist or hands, as the skin shade is different from that of your face. Always swatch it on your cheek and neck - allow it to settle and see if that is the right shade for you. Swatch it on your forehead and blend: the shade that disappears is the right one for you. For the best match - ensure you test the product in good light.

2. Pick a formula according to your skin type: Once you have identified your undertone, you then need to ensure you know your skin type, whether it is oily, dry or combination skin. Foundations come in lightweight formulas, and the oil-free matte formulas are ideal for oily skin and hydrating foundations for dry to combination skin. If you have open pores, then ensure you use a primer to smoothen the texture of the skin before applying the foundation.

3. Hacks for applying the foundation correctly: Make sure you moisturize your skin before applying the foundation so it blends well and lasts long. The best way to apply foundation is with a foundation brush or a blender to get a smooth and airbrushed look. Don’t forget to apply foundation on the neck so that the skin on your face and neck looks even. Always ensure to prep your skin with a primer or pre-makeup oil before applying the base makeup and use a makeup fix setting spray in the end so that it stays put.

