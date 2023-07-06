Florence Pugh bares it all once again in a see-through dress at Valentino's Paris Couture show. See viral pics, video

When it comes to taking risks in fashion without caring much about the backlash and being comfortable in one's own skin, Florence Pugh's name comes to our mind. Florence is one of the celebrities who has worn risqué style statements with elegance and fierceness, breaking the internet - remember when she attended Valentino's Autumn/Winter 23 fashion show in a transparent hot pink tulle gown with no bra underneath? One year on, the actor has done it again by baring it all in a see-through dress for Valentino's Couture show in Paris. Scroll through to see her viral look.

Florence Pugh bares it all at the Valentino Couture show in Paris

Florence Pugh bares it all in a Valentino see-through dress at Paris Couture show. (Instagram)

Valentino showcased their Un Château Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection at the Chateau de Chantilly, north of Paris. Florence Pugh was among a long list of celebrities who attended the show. The Don't Worry Darling star embraced the 'Free The Nipple' aesthetic by going braless in a see-through gown made from billowing lilac tulle. Pictures and videos of the actor from Paris made it online. Fans praised her for her daring style sense and for rocking badass looks with panache.

Florence Pugh's naked dress decoded

Florence Pugh's sleeveless lavender tulle gown is by Valentino. It features a plunging halter V neckline, frilled sleeves, a see-through silhouette, a low back, a dramatic train, a pleated design, and chic black bow detail on the back. She wore the ensemble with a gold septum nose ring, Tiffany & Co. dainty earrings and ear cuffs, statement rings, and mega black Valentino pumps featuring killer high heels.

The actor completed the look with a bright pink and blonde buzz cut. Lastly, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, blush pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and a contoured face completed the glam picks.

Florence Pugh in the sheer pink Valentino gown

Earlier, when Florence wore the sheer dress for attending Valentino's Autumn/Winter 23 fashion show, she received severe backlash online. However, Florence took it all in her stride and gave a fitting reply to the haters, asking them to 'grow up and respect people'.

Florence Pugh's films

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh will be seen in Dune: Part Two with Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and more stars.