Valentino takes modern haute couture line-up to Chateau de Chantilly during Paris Haute Couture Week

Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Paris
Jul 06, 2023 01:58 PM IST

Valentino said the choice of location was aimed at seizing on an age-old symbol of exclusivity, and giving it new meaning as a "forum for equality, openness".

Italian fashion house Valentino took to the Chateau de Chantilly, north of Paris, for its fall haute couture outing, where designer Pierpaolo Piccioli presented a romantic line-up of updated styles for the contemporary red carpet set. The show opened with model Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's daughter, in a white shirt, left unbuttoned down to the midriff, and worn with loose jeans.

Models wear creations for the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection presented in Chantilly, north of Paris. (Reuters, AP)
Topping off the look were huge, crystal chandelier earrings and metallic, pointy toed flats adorned with bows. Models made their way slowly down a vast, stone staircase and around a fountain in the castle's formal garden, to the melancholic voice of art-pop singer Anohni.

They wore gowns that framed their bodies with plunging, v-shaped necklines and cut-outs at the hips, while skirts were slit to the thighs. For men, there were loose suits and a gold overcoat.

The label said the choice of location was aimed at seizing on an age-old symbol of exclusivity, and giving it new meaning as a "forum for equality and openness".

For his bow, Piccioli walked out with his team, all in atelier lab coats, holding hands.

The Paris haute couture shows this week, featuring labels Giorgio Armani Privé, Kering-owned Balenciaga, LVMH-owned Dior, as well as American fashion house Thom Browne wind up on Thursday.

Thursday, July 06, 2023
