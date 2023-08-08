Footwear fashion tips: 5 things to keep in mind before buying your next pair

In the vast realm of footwear, where there are myriad options to choose from, the art of selecting the perfect pair that enhances your wardrobe and meets your practical needs becomes paramount. A well-chosen pair of shoes not only completes your outfit but also elevates your confidence and overall style.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Janvi Jagotar, Co-Founder of TIESTA, shared, “By considering versatility, size customization, appropriate height, comfort, and design, you can make informed decisions when buying shoes that suit your needs, style and budget.” She highlighted five essential factors you should consider when acquiring your next pair -

Prioritising comfort:

Make comfort a top priority for your feet. Seek shoes made of soft materials or those with cushion padding, particularly in the heel area. Comfortable shoes prevent discomfort, blisters, and foot pain, enabling you to wear them for extended periods without issues. Accurately knowing your foot size is also crucial. For instance, your length may be a size 37, but you might require a width of a size 38. Consider customisation or exploring different widths for a comfortable fit. Another tip is to choose shoes with a centered heel, where the heel dips slightly inwards from the back of the shoe. Broader heels like wedges, platforms, or block heels can be advantageous too if you anticipate a lot of movement or dancing.

2. Lifestyle-based selections:

Your lifestyle plays a pivotal role in determining the type of shoes you need. If you are frequently on your feet, supportive and durable footwear is essential. If you are an avid runner or gym enthusiast, choosing running shoes to enhance your athletic endeavours is a wise decision. Align your steps with the music of your lifestyle, as renowned designer Christian Louboutin affirms, “A shoe is not only a design, but it's a part of your body language, the way you walk. The way you're going to move is quite dictated by your shoes.”

3. Embracing quality over quantity:

Investing in high-quality shoes may entail a higher initial cost, but it proves to be a worthwhile investment. Well-crafted shoes made from superior materials not only offer durability but also provide better support and comfort. Opting for slow fashion options, such as handcrafted shoes with an ethical supply chain and reduced environmental impact, is preferable over fast fashion brands. Choosing such brands can also ensure a unique and custom-made wardrobe.

4. Versatile styles for wardrobe integration:

Maximise your outfit options by integrating your new shoes with your existing wardrobe. Select shoes that can be styled with at least three colors in your wardrobe, allowing them to complement a variety of outfits and maximize their usability. Neutral colours like black, brown or nude offer the most flexibility, seamlessly transitioning from day to night and casual to formal. Timeless styles like pumps, ballet flats or loafers are also excellent choices for various occasions. Investing in timeless pieces that incorporate traditional embroidery styles can also add a regal touch to your outfits and withstand the test of time.

5. Reflecting your personal style:

While trends may come and go, staying true to your personal style is essential. Your shoes should reflect your individuality and complement your overall aesthetic. Consider your preferred color palette, patterns, and the vibe you wish to convey. Whether you embrace bold prints and vibrant colours or lean towards minimalist elegance, choose shoes that align with your personal style to exude confidence and comfort in your fashion choices.

