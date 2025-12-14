Freezing at wedding ceremonies? 5 tips for layering your ethnic looks to stay warm and stylish
If the cold is taking the fun out of wedding ceremonies this season, consider layering up to stay comfortably warm.
The winter season in India also means a packed calendar of wedding ceremonies to attend. But this is where the real challenge begins. You want to dress stylishly while staying warm, because winter evenings, especially during night ceremonies, can turn unexpectedly chilly. And instead of dancing your heart out, you may find yourself shivering by the stage. But what if you could find the middle ground? The actual secret lies in smart layering, where warmth meets glam without compromising on style.
So how do you go about layering? HT Lifestyle reached out to Vishal Pacheriwal, managing director of Parnika India, who shared his recommendations on layering and, in general, how to stay warm in these ceremonies. While we have curated some of the best celeb looks for visual references.
1. Velvet
- Replace your chiffon or georgette drapes with a velvet saree or dupatta, as the material immediately raises your appearance and keeps you warm.
- Go for winter colours such as jewel-like emerald green, sapphire blue, and maroon.
- Pair velvet saree with a high-cut velvet blouse or an embroidered collar.
- Pair with polki jewellery and a smooth bun to look classic.
2. Capes and jackets over a saree
- Jackets and capes will do wonders for your ethnic appearance at a wedding.
- Long capes or short jackets made of brocade add form and a contemporary touch to the sumptuous drapes of your saree.
- Satin saree can be matched with an embroidered jacket or a bright mirrored cape, which makes a statement look but makes you warm in the night.
3. Shawl
- Rather than the pallu drape, which is traditionally worn around your shoulders, make a fancy shawl and loop it over your shoulders or across your body in a diagonal manner so that it looks like a royal layered garment.
- Zari, paisley, or floral kani, Kashmiri, or banarasi shawls are a perfect match with silk or organza sarees.
- A contrasting velvet shawl, too, does miracles as in a maroon velvet shawl over a cream silk saree, or a gold-threaded stole over a black georgette drape, etc., will instantly add a touch of texture and warmth.
4. Wraps and blazers
- A zari-threaded or an embroidered silk coat is a great match to both sarees and shararas.
- Fur-lined stoles or Kashmiri wraps in warm pastels or metallics are also an option to complete the glamorous look.
- Subdued colours such as champagne, olive, or mocha are very photogenic in soft winter light and perfect for outdoor weddings.
5. Ghararas and shararas
- Carry a multi-layered outfit, such as a clear organza coat over a velvet top, a silk peplos top, and a flared pant, or a brocade longline jacket at the waist.
- The best thing is that you can even wear an anarkali-style jacket, as it will give your body a perfect shape.
- Carry a statement choker or chandbalis, and you are on the verge of making such a splash at any wedding party.
