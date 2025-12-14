Freezing at wedding ceremonies? 5 tips for layering your ethnic looks to stay warm and stylish

Rather than the pallu drape, which is traditionally worn around your shoulders, make a fancy shawl and loop it over your shoulders or across your body in a diagonal manner so that it looks like a royal layered garment.

Zari, paisley, or floral kani, Kashmiri, or banarasi shawls are a perfect match with silk or organza sarees.

A contrasting velvet shawl, too, does miracles as in a maroon velvet shawl over a cream silk saree, or a gold-threaded stole over a black georgette drape, etc.

, will instantly add a touch of texture and warmth.