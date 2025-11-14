Long-lasting makeup for wedding? 5 tips to prevent smudging, fading and patchiness

Wedding season is here, and with it comes a plethora of wedding invitations. Outfit selection for attending a wedding is an exciting moment. But one element that truly holds the look together is makeup. It's the standout aspect of your look that complements your outfit while highlighting your best features. Whether you choose bold or subtle glam, there are some fundamental tricks you need to be aware of. The goals of the makeup look include long-lasting and smudge-proof for a flawless appearance. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

ALSO READ: Wearing makeup and lenses daily? Beware of these common habits which may damage vision

Even if your makeup turns out flawless earlier in the day, as the day goes on, it may soon lose its charm. Humidity, long hours, and eating food may cause your makeup to look less polished than you intended. Problems like smudging, fading and patchiness may surface. But the way forward is to choose the right prep tricks and long-wear techniques, so that the makeup survives even the heaviest of days, jam-packed with wedding festivities.

Drishti Madnani, co-founder and beauty expert at Shryoan Cosmetics, shared with HT Lifestyle one of the fundamentals of long-lasting makeup. “Long-lasting makeup begins with a well-prepped base. Good, smudge-proof makeup is all about balance: good preparation, smart layering, and the right products," she noted.

Here are the 5 tricks Drishti shared:

1. Prep and prime for a smooth canvas

Start with washing and moisturising your face to create a smooth surface.

Once skincare has penetrated, put on a primer that suits your skin type: the mattifying type for oily skin and the hydrating one for dry and normal skin.

Don't forget your lips and eyes: exfoliate and moisturise your lips, and prime your eyelids with an eyeshadow primer to prevent pigments from dulling and creasing.

Prep your skin first before you dive in with your favourite products like mascara. (Picture credit: Freepik)

2. Layer for longevity

Apply makeup in light, buildable layers.

Apply foundation lightly and press on with a damp sponge for a natural, blurred finish.

Contour and blush first with a cream base and top with a translucent powder.

Layering like this sets colour and builds depth that lasts, without weighing down the look.

3. Lock it in

Once your look is complete, set your makeup.

Use a light translucent powder on oily spots, and finish with a setting spray to seal everything in place.

This sets your makeup against sweat, humidity, and long wear.

4. Waterproof and smudge-proof

Use waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and long-wear products to avoid smudging during humid conditions.

5. Don't forget a touch-up kit