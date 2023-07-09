Frizz-free monsoon: Expert haircare guide to prevent dullness during monsoon

As the monsoon season sets in, the humidity levels rise, and our hair becomes prone to frizz and dullness. The rainy weather can wreak havoc on our locks, leaving them unruly and lacking shine. But fear not! With the right haircare routine and expert guidance, you can combat the frizz and keep your tresses looking gorgeous throughout the monsoon season. Let's explore some invaluable tips and techniques to prevent dullness, tame frizz, and maintain healthy, vibrant hair despite the challenges posed by the rainy weather. (Also read: Ginger for healthy hair: Exploring its amazing benefits for hair growth and ways to incorporate it into your routine )

Tip for frizz-free hair during monsoon

Charles Harrison, General Manager, Education and Training, Maison D’ Auraine shared with HT Lifestyle expert tips and tricks to enjoy luscious, manageable hair amid the rainy season.

1. Hydration is key

Maintaining optimal hydration is crucial during this season to combat dryness and frizz. Incorporate a deep conditioner masque into your hair care routine to replenish moisture and restore vitality. Look for nourishing formulas enriched with natural oils and hydrating ingredients. Treat yourself to a weekly deep conditioning session for luscious, revitalized hair that withstands the challenges of the seasonal rain.

2. Shield your strands

During the monsoon, your hair needs extra protection to withstand the rainy weather. The rainwater can strip away the natural oils from your strands, leaving them vulnerable to frizz and dullness. Safeguard your tresses by incorporating a leave-in conditioner or hair serum with UV protection into your hair care routine.

These products create a barrier against humidity and shield your strands from the damaging effects of UV rays. Using a shampoo and conditioner like the, specially formulated to provide intense hydration and UV defence, can help fortify your hair. Elevate your hair care routine with similar products that offer both nourishment and defence, keeping your strands strong, shiny, and frizz-free throughout the monsoon season.

3. Gentle detangling

Wet hair is more susceptible to breakage, so be extra gentle when detangling. Use a wide-toothed comb or a brush with soft bristles to remove tangles without causing damage. Start from the ends and gradually work your way up to avoid unnecessary pulling or snapping of the hair. Applying a detangling spray or leave-in conditioner can also help in smoothing the knots.

4. Embrace the right styling tools and protectants

During the monsoon season, it's essential to choose the right styling tools and incorporate heat protectants into your hair care routine. Opt for tools with adjustable temperature settings and advanced technology that minimize damage and frizz. Ceramic or tourmaline-plated tools are excellent choices as they distribute heat evenly and reduce the risk of hair damage.

Before using any heat-styling tool, apply a heat-protectant spray or serum to create a protective barrier and shield your hair from heat damage. This simple step can go a long way in preventing frizz and maintaining the health of your hair, even in the humid monsoon weather.

5. Scalp care for the win

Don't neglect scalp care during the monsoon. Keep your scalp clean and nourished with a gentle shampoo that removes dirt and excess oil. Massage your scalp weekly to stimulate blood circulation and provide essential nourishment to your roots. A healthy scalp promotes healthy hair growth and prevents issues like dandruff and itchiness, ensuring your hair stays vibrant and beautiful during the monsoon.

With these expert tips in your arsenal, you can bid farewell to frizzy, dull hair and embrace the monsoon season with confidence. Remember to prioritize hydration, shield your strands, practice gentle detangling, avoid excessive heat, care for your scalp, and opt for protective hairstyles.

