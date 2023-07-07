Ginger for healthy hair: Exploring its amazing benefits for hair growth and ways to incorporate it into your routine

Increasing levels of pollution and climate change have disrupted daily lives, negatively impacting the physical health of everyone. The continued environmental degradation has led to the need for specific interventions that are effective in improving the degrading conditions of skin and hair, and more and more people are turning to natural, organic products to seek long-term solutions. When it comes to natural remedies for promoting hair growth, ginger has emerged as a powerful ingredient that has captured the attention of hair care enthusiasts. Known for its potent properties, ginger offers a myriad of benefits for the scalp and hair follicles, making it a valuable addition to any hair care routine. (Also read: Busting hair care myths: Separating fact from fiction for gorgeous locks ) From stimulating blood circulation to nourishing the scalp and preventing hair loss, ginger works wonders in promoting healthy and luscious locks.(Pixabay)

"In India, ginger is a natural ingredient that can easily be found in most households. A plethora of traditional remedies involve the use of ginger, which has helped in common treatments for an upset stomach, and even in cases of catching a cold or flu. In both, traditional and conventional practices, ginger has regularly been used for inflammation and gastrointestinal ailments. Moreover, due to its antioxidant and antiseptic qualities, ginger is also used for resolving issues such as acne, skin burns, dandruff, brittle hair, and even hair loss,"says Dr. Ipsita Chatterjee, VP of Technical and Business Development, Lotus Herbals.

Amazing Benefits of Ginger for Hair

Dr. Ipsita further shared with HT Lifestyle some of the beneficial aspects of including ginger and ginger-based organic products in treating damaged hair.

1. Ginger fights dandruff

A dry scalp is a common issue faced by people across the world and is usually accompanied by dandruff. The antiseptic properties in ginger help to reduce scalp infections and dandruff effectively. Adding fresh ginger to one’s shampoo and massaging it into the scalp can provide great results for a person suffering from dandruff. Further, the anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce irritability and itchiness in the scalp.

2. Ginger helps promote longer, high-quality hair

Applying ginger to the scalp can improve blood circulation to the area, while also stimulating each individual hair follicle. Ginger has several vitamins, minerals and fatty acids which help in strengthening and improving hair quality, in turn promoting longer, stronger hair. Damaged hair is often characterized by severe breakage and multiple split ends. Since ginger improves overall hair quality, it can also be useful in protecting the hair from damage in the long run, reducing the chances for split ends.

3. Ginger conditions the hair

The potent antioxidants present in ginger can be useful in providing nourishment to the hair, leading to an improved look and feel. Antioxidants present in ginger protect hair follicles and reduce damage, leading to an improved hair growth cycle.

"Ginger can be used for the hair in multiple forms. Ginger oil comes in the form of extracts or essential oils, which can be applied by diluting with a carrier oil and applied as a mask, with it being washed within 15-30 minutes of applying. Ginger juice, which is extracted from ginger roots can also be useful and can be applied directly to the hair for great results. Several benefits of ginger make it an ideal choice as a remedy against hair damage, and organic products that contain ginger should be a part of everyone’s haircare routine to ensure healthy, long and strong hair," concludes Dr. Ipsita Chatterjee.

