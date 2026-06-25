From Ananya Panday to Pooja Hegde: Top 5 best dressed stars at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2026
The Style Icon Awards 2026 was a successful night of glitz and glamour as the star-studded guest list turned it into a fashion runway. Here's what they wore!
The Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2026 took place on June 24, bringing together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema for an evening that celebrated excellence in entertainment and style. As celebrities arrived in their sartorial best, the red carpet transformed into a showcase of standout fashion moments. Whether it was Ananya Panday's embellished halter gown or Sharvari's contemporary take on power dressing, here's a closer look at the best-dressed stars and everything they wore to the event.
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Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday wore a floor-length black-and-olive gown adorned with intricate sequins, beads, and crystal embellishments. The figure-hugging silhouette featured a high halter neckline with slim straps that wrapped around the neck, while the fitted bodice seamlessly flowed into a gently flared hem with a subtle train.
Keeping the focus on the statement gown, Ananya pared back her accessories, skipping a necklace and opting for delicate earrings that complemented the halter neckline. She wore her hair in a sleek, centre-parted, wet-look style tucked neatly behind her ears, while her makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle blush, and a nude glossy lip.
Sharvari Wagh{{/usCountry}}
Keeping the focus on the statement gown, Ananya pared back her accessories, skipping a necklace and opting for delicate earrings that complemented the halter neckline. She wore her hair in a sleek, centre-parted, wet-look style tucked neatly behind her ears, while her makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle blush, and a nude glossy lip.
Sharvari Wagh{{/usCountry}}
Sharvari opted for a power dressing silhouette, tailored in a beige plaid jumpsuit. The structured bodice featured a double-breasted design with peaked lapels and a crisp white shirt and tie layered underneath, creating the illusion of a three-piece suit. A coordinating belt cinched the waist, accentuating the tailored fit before the outfit flowed into sharply pleated, extra-wide-leg trousers.{{/usCountry}}
Sharvari opted for a power dressing silhouette, tailored in a beige plaid jumpsuit. The structured bodice featured a double-breasted design with peaked lapels and a crisp white shirt and tie layered underneath, creating the illusion of a three-piece suit. A coordinating belt cinched the waist, accentuating the tailored fit before the outfit flowed into sharply pleated, extra-wide-leg trousers.{{/usCountry}}
The Main Vaapas Aaunga star paired the jumpsuit with pointed black heels that peeked out beneath the wide-leg hem. Her hair was styled in a neat, centre-parted slicked-back bun. Minimal jewellery ensured the tailored ensemble remained the focal point, while soft, radiant makeup with defined eyes, subtle blush and a nude lip complemented the sophisticated aesthetic.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul wore a blush pink floor-length gown, featuring a figure-hugging silhouette with a draped sweetheart neckline and elegant ruching across the bodice. Contrasting black off-the-shoulder bands framed the décolletage and added a striking colour-block effect. The fitted design skimmed the body before falling into a subtly flared hem with a soft train adorned with a thigh-high front slit.
She accessorised with a pair of sparkling drop earrings and dainty rings that perfectly complemented the gown. Her hair was styled in soft, side-parted Hollywood waves cascading over one shoulder, while fresh, luminous makeup featuring softly defined eyes, a warm blush and a nude pink lip completed the look. The outfit was paired with black open-toe heels that subtly tied in with the contrasting off-shoulder detailing.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde shimmered in a deep wine-red column gown embellished with tonal sequins and crystals that caught the light with every movement. The sleeveless design featured a high bateau neckline and a sleek, body-skimming silhouette that elegantly traced her frame before falling into a straight floor-length hem. Intricate embellishments covered the gown from top to bottom, while an elegant slit at the back of the hem added some fluidity and drama.
Keeping the focus on the statement gown, Pooja opted for minimal accessories, wearing delicate stud earrings and rings. Her short, softly tousled bob was styled in loose waves with a side part. Glowing makeup with softly defined eyes, warm-toned blush and a nude lip enhanced her features, while metallic open-toe heels completed the ensemble.
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor arrived in a black off-the-shoulder gown that combined a structured silhouette with intricate embellishment. The fitted corset-style bodice featured a softly sculpted sweetheart neckline with folded off-the-shoulder straps. From the hips downward, the gown transitioned into a flowing skirt adorned with elaborate silver floral and foliage embroidery interwoven with sequins and beadwork. The sheer tulle overlay at the hem lent the floor-length silhouette a breezy finish.
She accessorised with delicate drop earrings, a slim diamond bracelet and minimal rings. Her voluminous brunette hair was styled in soft, side-parted waves that cascaded over one shoulder while dewy makeup with softly smoked eyes, sculpted cheeks and a nude lip completed the look. Black open-toe heels subtly tied the ensemble together without drawing attention away from the intricately embellished dress.
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