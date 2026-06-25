From Ananya Panday to Pooja Hegde: Top 5 best dressed stars at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2026

The Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2026 took place on June 24, bringing together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema for an evening that celebrated excellence in entertainment and style. As celebrities arrived in their sartorial best, the red carpet transformed into a showcase of standout fashion moments. Whether it was Ananya Panday's embellished halter gown or Sharvari's contemporary take on power dressing, here's a closer look at the best-dressed stars and everything they wore to the event.

Read more for a closer look at the best fashion moments of the night!(Instagram)

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Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a floor-length black-and-olive gown adorned with intricate sequins, beads, and crystal embellishments. The figure-hugging silhouette featured a high halter neckline with slim straps that wrapped around the neck, while the fitted bodice seamlessly flowed into a gently flared hem with a subtle train.

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{{^usCountry}} Keeping the focus on the statement gown, Ananya pared back her accessories, skipping a necklace and opting for delicate earrings that complemented the halter neckline. She wore her hair in a sleek, centre-parted, wet-look style tucked neatly behind her ears, while her makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle blush, and a nude glossy lip. Sharvari Wagh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping the focus on the statement gown, Ananya pared back her accessories, skipping a necklace and opting for delicate earrings that complemented the halter neckline. She wore her hair in a sleek, centre-parted, wet-look style tucked neatly behind her ears, while her makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle blush, and a nude glossy lip. Sharvari Wagh {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharvari opted for a power dressing silhouette, tailored in a beige plaid jumpsuit. The structured bodice featured a double-breasted design with peaked lapels and a crisp white shirt and tie layered underneath, creating the illusion of a three-piece suit. A coordinating belt cinched the waist, accentuating the tailored fit before the outfit flowed into sharply pleated, extra-wide-leg trousers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharvari opted for a power dressing silhouette, tailored in a beige plaid jumpsuit. The structured bodice featured a double-breasted design with peaked lapels and a crisp white shirt and tie layered underneath, creating the illusion of a three-piece suit. A coordinating belt cinched the waist, accentuating the tailored fit before the outfit flowed into sharply pleated, extra-wide-leg trousers. {{/usCountry}}

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The Main Vaapas Aaunga star paired the jumpsuit with pointed black heels that peeked out beneath the wide-leg hem. Her hair was styled in a neat, centre-parted slicked-back bun. Minimal jewellery ensured the tailored ensemble remained the focal point, while soft, radiant makeup with defined eyes, subtle blush and a nude lip complemented the sophisticated aesthetic.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul wore a blush pink floor-length gown, featuring a figure-hugging silhouette with a draped sweetheart neckline and elegant ruching across the bodice. Contrasting black off-the-shoulder bands framed the décolletage and added a striking colour-block effect. The fitted design skimmed the body before falling into a subtly flared hem with a soft train adorned with a thigh-high front slit.

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She accessorised with a pair of sparkling drop earrings and dainty rings that perfectly complemented the gown. Her hair was styled in soft, side-parted Hollywood waves cascading over one shoulder, while fresh, luminous makeup featuring softly defined eyes, a warm blush and a nude pink lip completed the look. The outfit was paired with black open-toe heels that subtly tied in with the contrasting off-shoulder detailing.

Pooja Hegde

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Pooja Hegde shimmered in a deep wine-red column gown embellished with tonal sequins and crystals that caught the light with every movement. The sleeveless design featured a high bateau neckline and a sleek, body-skimming silhouette that elegantly traced her frame before falling into a straight floor-length hem. Intricate embellishments covered the gown from top to bottom, while an elegant slit at the back of the hem added some fluidity and drama.

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Keeping the focus on the statement gown, Pooja opted for minimal accessories, wearing delicate stud earrings and rings. Her short, softly tousled bob was styled in loose waves with a side part. Glowing makeup with softly defined eyes, warm-toned blush and a nude lip enhanced her features, while metallic open-toe heels completed the ensemble.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor arrived in a black off-the-shoulder gown that combined a structured silhouette with intricate embellishment. The fitted corset-style bodice featured a softly sculpted sweetheart neckline with folded off-the-shoulder straps. From the hips downward, the gown transitioned into a flowing skirt adorned with elaborate silver floral and foliage embroidery interwoven with sequins and beadwork. The sheer tulle overlay at the hem lent the floor-length silhouette a breezy finish.

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She accessorised with delicate drop earrings, a slim diamond bracelet and minimal rings. Her voluminous brunette hair was styled in soft, side-parted waves that cascaded over one shoulder while dewy makeup with softly smoked eyes, sculpted cheeks and a nude lip completed the look. Black open-toe heels subtly tied the ensemble together without drawing attention away from the intricately embellished dress.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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