From cat-eye to wayfarer: Whether it's work, vacation or brunch, these 5 sunglasses have every occasion covered

Today, sunglasses are more than just a way to protect your eyes from harmful rays. They have indeed become a fashion staple, allowing you to achieve a chic look with just one pair of sunglasses. No matter what you have planned for the day, whether it’s a work meeting, a getaway, spending time with friends, or other activities, having a few statement sunglasses styles will always ensure that your outfit is complete. Shashank Saurabh, co founder and CEO of Que Universe, shared a few pieces that you need to have in your collection.

Upgrade your accessory game with these 5 must-have sunglasses for every occasion. (Unsplash)

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​Also read | Sunglasses 101: 5 health benefits that help protect vision and how to pick the right pair for your face shape

1. Chic cat-eye sunglasses

The cat-eye sunglasses have a distinct vintage yet modern look. They are quite versatile, fitting oval, heart-shaped, and round faces with an elongated look. The cat-eye look is generally considered the everyday choice of women. These features cute and feminine design, classic vintage yet modern flair, can be accessorised for formal and casual occasions, and enhance facial features. You can style these glasses with a Korean dress or Gen Z oversized outfits.

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Cat-eye are quite versatile, fitting oval, heart-shaped, and round faces with an elongated look.

2. Oversized square sunglasses

{{^usCountry}} “Oversized square sunglasses are ideal for fashion enthusiasts. Highly selected by people who love a simple yet contemporary look,” said Shashank Saurabh. This design has a shape that can add strength and definition to the softer features of your face. This type of frame has also gained popularity since it is both versatile and modern, making it suitable for any occasion or holiday. It delights with its bold look and can be worn with monochrome clothing, well-embroidered outfits, and smart-casual style. 3. Wayfarer sunglasses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Oversized square sunglasses are ideal for fashion enthusiasts. Highly selected by people who love a simple yet contemporary look,” said Shashank Saurabh. This design has a shape that can add strength and definition to the softer features of your face. This type of frame has also gained popularity since it is both versatile and modern, making it suitable for any occasion or holiday. It delights with its bold look and can be worn with monochrome clothing, well-embroidered outfits, and smart-casual style. 3. Wayfarer sunglasses {{/usCountry}}

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Shashank Saurabh highlighted that there are not many frame styles like the Wayfarer that have remained evergreen for so many years. Wayfarer sunglasses, which were introduced many years ago, still hold a special significance today by being one of the most adaptable and universally attractive frame styles. Their specific trapezoidal design enables them to fit into almost any face type and to suit almost every taste in clothing. This comes in a wide range of colours, which can be elevated with matching outfits too. Wayfarers can be styled with Korean pants, sneakers, leather jackets, t-shirts, and ethnic clothing to get a chic and stylish look.

You can wear Aviators with utility jackets, polo shirts, or minimal outfits to create a sophisticated and confident look.

4. Aviator sunglasses

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Aviators are created for pilots. But Aviator sunglasses were quickly adopted as one of the most statement sunglasses worldwide. With thin metallic wire frames and their characteristic teardrop lenses, Aviator sunglasses combine style and functionality. You can wear Aviators with utility jackets, polo shirts, or minimal outfits to create a sophisticated and confident look.

5. Transparent sunglasses

The transparent sunglasses offer a stylish yet simple look that improves any outfit. Famous for its minimalist design, this frame provides structural definition without hiding your natural features. Their unique translucent feature gives them unmatched versatility for easy pairing at night events. You can style them all the time with a formal ensemble.