‘Remove your hoodies, caps, helmets, sunglasses before entering’: Chandigarh’s Sector 11 market limps back to normalcy after chemist’s killing

Still trying to recover from the trauma, most shop owners in the market have now put up notices at their doors, asking customers to remove their hoodies, caps and sunglasses before entering.

Last Saturday, however, their idea of masked men changed forever. Two miscreants walked in, wearing medical grade masks, and shot dead the cashier, Janki Das, pumping seven to eight bullets into his body with an automatic 9mm pistol.

For years, chemists at Shri Kumar Medical Hall, Sector 11, were used to seeing people walking in wearing surgical masks. Sometimes it would be patients not wanting to catch or spread an infection, sometimes it would be harried medical professionals rushing to grab a stash of essential medicines. But never someone suspicious.

CRPF, police deployment across market

Two days on, it seems to be business as usual at the market – at least at first glance. Customers rushing in with their prescriptions, employees scrambling for the right medicines, and rush at the bill counters. Shri Kumar Medical Hall has also resumed business after remaining closed for a day.

But the fear on the employees’ faces is hard to miss. Not just have they had to witness their colleague – serving customers till his last breath – die in front of their eyes, they also have to live with the fear of what comes next. An audio, purportedly released by gangsters after the killing, had threatened more bloodshed for anyone who did not pay heed to their demands.

To allay the employees’ fears, police personnel have been deployed outside all three shops of Kumar brothers. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been deployed at two nakas on both sides of the market. “It is reassuring to see so much security here,” said Charan Singh, an employee at Shri Kumar Medical Hall.

Mohit Maurya, owner of another chemist store in the market, Sai Medicos, said the shopkeepers had held a meeting with authorities on Monday. “The idea (to have customers remove their hoodies, sunglasses etc) was first suggested by the police and shopkeepers have also appreciated it. The helpers outside the shops are asking people to abide by these rules.”

Teams in Jammu to hunt down accused

Meanwhile, another closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from Saturday has emerged, showing the two gunmen entering a different shop and looking at the employees for around 10 seconds before leaving. Police officials say it appears the accused had a picture of their target and were trying to locate him.

Police have also been able to trace where the accused had stayed before committing the murder – a hotel in Kajheri. After going through the hotel records, police traced their address to Jammu. Teams have been dispatched to Rajouri in Jammu to look for the accused. “No arrests have been made yet but the accused will be in our net soon,” a senior police official said.