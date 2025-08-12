Sunglasses 101: 5 health benefits that help protect vision and how to pick the right pair for your face shape

Sunglasses may tie up your look with an uber-cool edge, bringing in the ‘it factor’ but barring the chic fashion accessory, it has become, there are several health benefits to wearing sunglasses. The shades help safeguard your vision thoroughly. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the health benefits as well as the best sunglasses suited to different face shapes. Pick your pair of sunglasses carefully, so that they complement your style and also provide the protection your eyes truly need.(Shutterstock)

5 health benefits of sunglasses

Sunglasses do much more than complete your OOTD. They help maintain your eye health, too, making them a daily essential. Dr Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, said that investing in a good pair of sunglasses helps to preserve eye health for many years to come. It emphasises the value of selecting good-quality sunglasses, serving as a reality check against the habit of picking just any pair off the shelf.

He said, "They are a vital tool for protecting your vision, enhancing comfort, and supporting long-term eye health. Investing in a good pair of UV-protective sunglasses isn’t just about looking cool, it’s about seeing clearly and preserving your eye health for years to come." Other than being a style statement, sunglasses are a vital tool for supporting eye health in the long term.

Dr Sanduja listed out 5 benefits of wearing sunglasses:

1. Protection from harmful UV Rays

One of the most important roles of sunglasses is to protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Prolonged exposure to UV radiation can lead to a range of eye problems, including cataracts, macular degeneration, and even skin cancer around the eyelids.

High-quality sunglasses block 99% to 100% of both UVA and UVB rays, offering essential protection that your eyes can’t get from squinting or wearing a hat alone.

2. Reduced risk of eye diseases

Wearing sunglasses regularly can significantly reduce the risk of long-term eye damage.

Conditions such as photokeratitis (a sunburn of the eye), pterygium (a growth on the white of the eye), and pinguecula (yellowish deposits on the eye surface) are all linked to excessive sun exposure.

By shielding your eyes from intense light and UV radiation, sunglasses act as a first line of defence against these preventable conditions.

3. Improved visual comfort

Bright sunlight can be blinding and uncomfortable, making it difficult to see clearly, especially while driving, skiing, or spending time at the beach.

Sunglasses reduce glare, enhance contrast, and improve overall visibility in bright conditions.

Polarised lenses, in particular, are great for reducing reflective glare from surfaces like water, snow, and roads, making your outdoor experience safer and more enjoyable.

4. Prevention of premature aging around the eyes

The skin around your eyes is extremely thin and sensitive. Overexposure to sunlight without protection can lead to premature wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet.

By wearing sunglasses, you not only protect your eyes but also shield the delicate skin around them from UV damage, helping to maintain a youthful appearance for longer.

5. Enhanced eye recovery and comfort

If one has recently undergone an eye procedure like LASIK or cataract surgery, your eyes are especially sensitive to light.

Sunglasses can help minimise discomfort and aid in recovery by protecting your eyes from harsh light and environmental irritants like wind and dust.

Even without surgery, people who suffer from light sensitivity or chronic migraines often find relief by wearing tinted lenses.

5 sunglasses for different face shapes

Now that you are aware of the health benefits, let's take a closer look at finding a frame that's suitable for your facial features. The right pair of sunglasses not only preserves your vision but also flatters your facial features.

Priyanka Gupta, Director of Brands at GKB Opticals, shared 5 frames that complement different face shapes:

1. Round face: Angular

If your face is softer with equal width and height, choose angular frames like square or rectangular sunglasses.

These frame shapes provide definition and create a slimming appearance.

Stay away from round frames as they make the roundness even more pronounced.

2. Oval face: Goes with all

An oval face is well-proportioned and has a more slender jawline.

Nearly every style looks good on this shape, from aviators to oversized sunglasses.

Be sure the size of the sunglasses is in proportion to your face, not too large, not too small.

3. Square face: Rounder frames

A square face has a prominent jawline and a wide forehead.

To counteract the sharpness, round or oval-framed sunglasses are an excellent choice.

They cut the angularity and provide a casual, friendly look to your entire face.

4. Heart-shaped face: Cat-eye

With a wider forehead and more tapered chin, heart-shaped faces can be enhanced with frames that add width to the bottom half of your face.

Cat-eye styles or frames that have a subtle curve at the bottom can create an illusion of visual balance and flatten the features.

5. Diamond-shaped face: Top-heavy frames

This face type has broad cheekbones and a thin chin, and a forehead.

Choose top-heavy frames such as oval lenses or browline styles to accentuate your eyes and reduce the prominence of your cheekbones.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.