From crepe to tissue: 5 sarees that prove minimal styling can still make a bold statement

In an age where fashion has moved towards excess, sarees are quietly revolutionising the way we think about fashion with simplicity. Simple silhouettes, subtle textures, and refined fabrics are taking centre stage, proving that simplicity can be just as impactful, if not more so, than excess. These sarees are a tribute to timeless elegance and unparalleled versatility in modern fashion.

These sarees are a tribute to timeless elegance and unparalleled versatility in modern fashion.(Unsplash)

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Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, by Liva, told HT Lifestyle, “During the summer months, fabric becomes the foundation of great saree styling. Lightweight, airy weaves not only enhance comfort but also allow for effortless movement throughout the day. It’s this focus on feel and function that’s making easy, season-friendly sarees the true statement this season.”

1. Cotton sarees

Cotton sarees are a classic staple in every Indian wardrobe. They are comfortable, simple and are best for both work wear and casual wear. You can dress it up and down based on the occasion. For instance, for a formal event, you can add a statement belt or a contrast-coloured blouse to appear more refined.

2. Organza sarees

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{{^usCountry}} Known for their sheer sophistication, organza sarees with their sheer texture, offer an ethereal yet minimalist look. Available in a variety of colours can be styled for both casual and formal occasions. While styling an organza saree, try to keep the accessories simple; the fabric is the focal point. You can also choose contrast jewellery to match the vibe of the saree. For instance, if you are styling a yellow saree, emerald jewellery will perfectly go with it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Known for their sheer sophistication, organza sarees with their sheer texture, offer an ethereal yet minimalist look. Available in a variety of colours can be styled for both casual and formal occasions. While styling an organza saree, try to keep the accessories simple; the fabric is the focal point. You can also choose contrast jewellery to match the vibe of the saree. For instance, if you are styling a yellow saree, emerald jewellery will perfectly go with it. {{/usCountry}}

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Organza saree are known for their sheer sophistication. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Silk sarees {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Silk sarees {{/usCountry}}

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With minimal weaves, the silk saree is the perfect pick to radiate glamour at wedding celebrations. Light-coloured silk sarees with simple designs offer the perfect amalgamation of traditional and modern styles. You can wear classic jewellery and a sleek hairstyle with these sarees for a breathtaking look. Whether you are going for an informal office event or a wedding function, a silk saree is the perfect choice for that diva glam.

4. Crepe sarees

If you radiate more towards contemporary style, crepe can be your best choice. Crepe sarees drape beautifully and offer a slightly structured yet fluid look, ideal for modern occasions. You can opt for monochrome styling with statement earrings for a sharp look.

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Crepe sarees drape beautifully and offer a slightly structured yet fluid look. (Unsplash)

5. Tissue sarees

You can’t be wrong with tissue sarees for festivals and events. Tissue sarees offer a delicate shimmer that feels festive yet refined. You can balance the look with minimal jewellery and soft makeup.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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