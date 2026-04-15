From crepe to tissue: 5 sarees that prove minimal styling can still make a bold statement
Saree is more than just an outfit. This 6-metre drape radiates heritage and charm. Here are saree styles that prove you don’t need excess to stand out.
In an age where fashion has moved towards excess, sarees are quietly revolutionising the way we think about fashion with simplicity. Simple silhouettes, subtle textures, and refined fabrics are taking centre stage, proving that simplicity can be just as impactful, if not more so, than excess. These sarees are a tribute to timeless elegance and unparalleled versatility in modern fashion.
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Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, by Liva, told HT Lifestyle, “During the summer months, fabric becomes the foundation of great saree styling. Lightweight, airy weaves not only enhance comfort but also allow for effortless movement throughout the day. It’s this focus on feel and function that’s making easy, season-friendly sarees the true statement this season.”
1. Cotton sarees
Cotton sarees are a classic staple in every Indian wardrobe. They are comfortable, simple and are best for both work wear and casual wear. You can dress it up and down based on the occasion. For instance, for a formal event, you can add a statement belt or a contrast-coloured blouse to appear more refined.
2. Organza sarees
Known for their sheer sophistication, organza sarees with their sheer texture, offer an ethereal yet minimalist look. Available in a variety of colours can be styled for both casual and formal occasions. While styling an organza saree, try to keep the accessories simple; the fabric is the focal point. You can also choose contrast jewellery to match the vibe of the saree. For instance, if you are styling a yellow saree, emerald jewellery will perfectly go with it.{{/usCountry}}
Known for their sheer sophistication, organza sarees with their sheer texture, offer an ethereal yet minimalist look. Available in a variety of colours can be styled for both casual and formal occasions. While styling an organza saree, try to keep the accessories simple; the fabric is the focal point. You can also choose contrast jewellery to match the vibe of the saree. For instance, if you are styling a yellow saree, emerald jewellery will perfectly go with it.{{/usCountry}}
3. Silk sarees{{/usCountry}}
3. Silk sarees{{/usCountry}}
With minimal weaves, the silk saree is the perfect pick to radiate glamour at wedding celebrations. Light-coloured silk sarees with simple designs offer the perfect amalgamation of traditional and modern styles. You can wear classic jewellery and a sleek hairstyle with these sarees for a breathtaking look. Whether you are going for an informal office event or a wedding function, a silk saree is the perfect choice for that diva glam.
4. Crepe sarees
If you radiate more towards contemporary style, crepe can be your best choice. Crepe sarees drape beautifully and offer a slightly structured yet fluid look, ideal for modern occasions. You can opt for monochrome styling with statement earrings for a sharp look.
5. Tissue sarees
You can’t be wrong with tissue sarees for festivals and events. Tissue sarees offer a delicate shimmer that feels festive yet refined. You can balance the look with minimal jewellery and soft makeup.
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