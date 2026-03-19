Kangana Ranaut puts the spotlight on richness of Indian sarees in 4 sophisticated high fashion looks in Parliament
Kangana Ranaut is often seen redefining power dressing with her elegant saree looks at the Parliament.
Kangana Ranaut never fails to amaze with her exquisite fashion sense. From championing Indian textiles to styling relaxed fits, Kangana keeps up her statement look in every way possible. Post becoming a member of Lok Sabha, she is often spotted in timeless saree looks, striking high-fashion moments in Parliament.
Whether you are looking for workwear fashion or want to style sarees for your workplace, Kangana Ranaut can be your best choice for everyday fashion inspiration. Scroll down to check out her elegant saree looks that celebrate Indian craftsmanship at its best.
Also read | Kangana Ranaut puts ‘queen of textiles’ Patola back in spotlight: 6 pocket-friendly picks to recreate her graceful look
1. Kangana in Assam Tussar Silk Saree
A classic combination of beige and navy blue makes Kangana a real-life fashion diva for every working professional. The saree features a wide navy blue embroidered border and block prints throughout. She complemented the saree with a matching printed navy blue blouse with golden embroidery. Her classic pearl earrings added a more feminine touch to her look.
2. Brown Cotton Tussar Silk Kotpad Saree look
This is one of the more classic looks that every working woman would love to replicate to their workplace. A combination of orange and black with a chic border makes her look no less than a walking diva. She paired the look with a matching blouse and brown loafers. For makeup, she opted for simple brown lipstick and kept her hair tied in half clutch style.
3. Kangana in Indigo Pochampally Ikat Handloom Cotton Saree
Indigo is one of those graceful colours that often radiates elegance and is perfect for a professional landscape. To beat the summer heat, Kangana picked this Indigo Pochampally Ikat handloom cotton saree paired with a matching blue blouse. Her all-time favourite brown loafers, Hermes Tote bag, and Square Acetate Sunglasses. Kangana opted for nude lip shade and kept her hair tied in a bun for a classic boardroom look.
4. Maroon Tussar Ghicha Silk Bandha Ikat Saree look
Kangana styled a Tussar Ghicha Silk Bandha Ikat saree in a maroon and beige combination to keep elegance intact for her look as a member of Parliament. She paired the saree with a maroon sleeveless blouse that boasts a boat neckline. Her Hermes Tote bag, Junior Gommino Loafers, and Ray-Ban sunglasses perfectly complement her look. Hair half tied in a clutch and nude lip shade made her look shine through and through.
About Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actress, known for her pivotal roles in Bollywood movies like Queen, Manikarnika, Emergency, Tejas, Tanu weds Manu, and more. She also serves as a member of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, from the Mandi constituency since 2024.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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