Tote-ally chic: From Mira Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, this celebrity-approved tote bag is beyond our budget!

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, is a true fashion connoisseur who has been known to appreciate the elegance of a classic piece. Recently spotted in a chic street-style outfit in Mumbai alongside hubby, Mira’s signature accessory was the iconic Christian Dior Book Tote Bag. Rarely seen in the same outfit, Mira has made this tote a staple in her wardrobe, showcasing how versatile a good bag can be. Mira Kapoor w hubby Shahid Kapoor

Celebs spotted wearing the Tote

The Christian Dior Book Tote Bag has been a favourite among Bollywood’s elite, with several celebrities often spotted flaunting their own versions of this luxurious accessory.

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut sporting the tote

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut have the blue oblique embroidered Dior tote, while Kiara Advani carries a sleek black one and Anushka Sharma has been spotted with a quirky-print iteration. With a price tag that starts at ₹2 lakh, it’s no wonder this bag has earned its place as a symbol of opulence and style.

Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma also have these bags

History of the Dior Book Tote

Bollywood's preference for such a classic bag speaks volumes about the legacy of the bag itself — the timelessness and appeal of this design is rarely overlooked by leading ladies. First introduced at the Dior Spring/Summer 2018 collection, the classic tote was inspired by a design sketch from 1967 by Marc Bohan — one of Dior’s legendary designers. The embroidered Dior Book Tote allegedly requires more than thirty-seven hours of work and around 1,500,000 stitches to be completed; the entire process takes more than 30 hours of careful work.

If you’re a fan of classic Dior, the Book Tote in Oblique or Toile de Jouy canvas is always a great pick. The Oblique pattern, first introduced by Marc Bohan in the ‘60s, and the Toile de Jouy design, reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, are both timeless and instantly recognisable. But if you're lookign for something that comes with a twist the hand-fringed Khaki version (Mira's choice) are supremely chic. For a softer vibe, the floral and butterfly embroidery options are stunning, while leopard print and houndstooth add a glamorous edge. We also recommend looking out rarer styles in crocheted raffia, leather or even lace! The actors' loyalty to this iconic accessory reinforces the notion that true style is timeless; the Dior Book Tote is the perfect embodiment of that philosophy — a bag that will never go out of style.