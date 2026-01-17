Kangana Ranaut doubles down on Masaba for telling not to wear her brand's saree for Ram Janmbhoomi: ‘Makes me sick’

After many raised questions on the shocking example presented by Kangana, the actor herself added more comments via her X account. She wrote, “Designers get very excited whenever their brands get seen on celebrities, have you seen Masaba or her brand handles use these images ? These images were all over the Internet. Can you explain why won’t she use these images or why won’t the stylist tag her? Those days Tejas was about to release so I wanted to go for Ramjanm Bhumi darshan, I requested the same stylist who was styling me for Tejas events (they are hired by the production houses ) to help me with the darshan trip as well.”

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut did not mince her words as she talked about one particular incident from the past when she was not told not to wear fashion designer Masaba Gupta's clothes. Kangana had talked about the incident earlier today on her Instagram Stories. On Saturday evening, she added more comments on the issue and said that the ‘prejudice’ still makes her sick to the stomach. (Also read: ‘I felt humiliated’: Kangana Ranaut says she cried after being told she can't wear Masaba Gupta saree at Ram Janmabhoomi )

‘When she was told it’s for Ram Janmbhoomi…’ She went on to add, “I don’t care many stylists and designers have banned me from their handles as well but this particular incidence hurt me the most, because Masaba sent the clothes to the stylist for my promotions but when she was told it’s for Ram Janmbhoomi she told the stylist not to use her clothes, stylist is a very kind and genuine woman she was so embarrassed that she discreetly told me not to tag Masaba or her brand and mentioned that she has already paid for the sari from her own pocket so not to feel bad about it but by the time I got to know about all this it was too late, I was ready and was on my way to Ram Janmbhoomi but it was too much to process. The hate the bitterness the prejudice, ewwww how ugly !! Still makes me sick to my stomach !!”

For the unversed, Kangana had previously said in her Instagram Stories, “One instance I will never forget is when I was wearing Masaba Gupta saree for Ram Janmbhoomi, and she told the stylist that I can't go to Ram Janmbhoomi in her saree. I had already left from Lucknow for Ayodhya and it was not possible to change. I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car. Later like other designers she told the stylist not to mention her or her brand's name. Today AR Rahman ji shedding crocodile tears what about their own hate and prejudices?”

On the work front, fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, in which the actor portrayed the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi.