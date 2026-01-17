‘I felt humiliated’: Kangana Ranaut says she cried after being told she can't wear Masaba Gupta saree at Ram Janmabhoomi

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday and began, “Forget films, the big designers who begged me to launch their jewellery and clothes in free fund ka campaigns because they claimed to be my best friends later refused to send my stylist clothes. They stopped talking to me or posting about me.”

Kangana Ranaut did not mince her words in her latest statements on fashion designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of actor Neena Gupta. The actor-politician was responding to the recent comments made by music composer AR Rahman , when she gave an example from her own life to share how Masaba Gupta had once refused to be associated with her and did not want her to wear her brand's saree.

Kangana then added that she even danced at Masaba Gupta's wedding, and posted a picture from the performance on her Instagram Stories. This was in 2015, when Masaba tied the knot with Madhu Mantena. The two divorced in 2019 and Masaba got married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2023.

She added, “One instance I will never forget is when I was wearing Masaba Gupta saree for Ram Janmbhoomi, and she told the stylist that I can't go to Ram Janmbhoomi in her saree. I had already left from Lucknow for Ayodhya and it was not possible to change. I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car. Later like other designers she told the stylist not to mention her or her brand's name. Today AR Rahman ji shedding crocodile tears what about their own hate and prejudices?”

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana will make her Hollywood debut with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.