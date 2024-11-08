Shraddha to Janhvi and Aditi: Crushed tissue sarees emerge as a festive favourite, here's a look book for your reference

Remember how royal purple absolutely took over everyone's wardrobes last month, massively showing up in collections, both high-end as well as thrift for festive season? Well, another macro-trend, and a more enduring classic one at that, have also been flooding our Instagram feeds off late. While the regality of a heavily embroidered drape is truly unmatched, the sheer saree brigade is here to make a strong case for some fun. light-weight fashion. Crushed tissue, seemingly the Bollywood fashion circle's latest fascination, is the perfect pick straddling the worlds of the traditional and the sexy, effortlessly. From Shraddha Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood fashionistas prove that crushed tissue sarees are the latest festive trend you need to hop onto(Photos: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Dressed in Manish Malhotra from head to toe, right from the saree down to the jewels and the equally bejeweled bag, one of the last few ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor for festive season is a fitting example of why all-silver is always a good idea. The sheer tissue saree in steely ivory was laced with a barely there border lined with minimal jewel work. Full props to the heart-shaped bag dripping with shimmering tassels for adding a contemporary kick to the look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor too, has embraced this Manish Malhotra creation in the past, albeit in an onion pink variant of the same drape. Janhvi's styling was significantly more traditional given the choker and minimal rings. That being said, the golden embroidery encrusted blouse, matching the border on the saree, was a much-appreciable Gen-Z coding for the look's final pay off.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Throwing it slightly back to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mangal Utsav earlier this year in July, Aditi Rao Hydari was a vision wrapped in gold tissue. From the house of Ridhi Mehra, Aditi's 'Swarna' lehenga was entirely hand-embroidered with the open-back paneled blouse with heavy ornamentation making for the focal point of the look.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam is of course a self-anointed trend setter. But we don't fault her for grabbing the accolade for herself. Long before the crushed tissue saree took over the Bollywood red carpets, the actor sported the handloom gold tissue silk saree, this time last year for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, adorned with an embellished border and a tonal blouse complete with old-world puffed sleeves. Absolutely no notes on this one.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Long before she broke the news of her and Naga Chaitanya taking the big plunge, Sobhita Dhulipala cosplayed as a Masaba bride. Donning the brand's Sunheri tissue saree with their signature Anar border, the golden zari work finalised yet another no-notes case for all-shine ensembles like this one.

So what's your take on the crushed tissue aesthetic?