From Kiara Advani to Ranbir Kapoor, B'wood celebrities who rocked the denim on denim trend with elegance and style

Denim clothing has always been in style and considered timeless. However, fashion trends are always changing, and denim fashion is no exception. The latest trend is wearing denim on denim and many Bollywood divas have been spotted wearing exciting pieces of double-denim outfits, which have left fashion enthusiasts in awe. Although it can make you stand out, it's a challenging look to pull off. Getting the right combination is crucial, as it can make the difference between bravely fashionable and tackily lost. In this article, we will delve into some of the top looks of Bollywood celebrities who have rocked the denim on denim trend with confidence and flair.

Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain, Denim Designer, Spykar, shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the top celebrities who have nailed the denim on denim trends.

Kiara Advani

Kiara's outfits show that the denim on denim trend can be worn in different ways and that it can be accessorized to suit different occasions. (Instagram)

The newlywed, Kiara Advani was once spotted wearing a chic and sharp denim ensemble. A denim jumpsuit with a cut-out detail that revealed her bare midriff. It had a halter neckline and a zip-up pattern to match. The flared flow towards the bottom of the fitted high-waisted pants adds a modern touch.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon, and she looked stunning in the denim on denim trend. (pinterest)

There is no one quite like Kareena Kapoor Khan; she looks stunning in every outfit she wears. Joining the denim-on-denim trend, the diva stunned her fans in an out-of-the-box sleeveless dark blue denim waistcoat paired with a pair of flared denim jeans in an icy blue hue with white patches. Kareena nailed this contrasting denim-on-denim look effortlessly.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti has shown that the denim on denim trend can be worn in various styles and combinations (pinterest)

Kriti Sanon is always seen adding an interesting twist to fashion trends that go viral. She was spotted wearing a white corset top to compliment her denim-on-denim look. The diva is seen here wearing a pair of boyfriend jeans, a white corset top, and a full-sleeved denim jacket. She finished off her look with a black belt and classic white sneakers, keeping it simple and stylish. This look is perfect for a day out with friends.

4. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth's outfits show that the denim on denim trend is not just for women and can be worn by men as well, and that it can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions. (pinterest)

It would be an understatement to say that Sidharth Malhotra is an expert when it comes to wearing denim outfits. The actor could show you how to dress up your denim shirt or how to wear patchwork denim pants (yes, there are other ways to wear it besides one). Just when you thought the denim-on-denim trend was over, the Mission Majnu actor took it to a whole new level of cool. For one of his airports looks, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a denim-heavy ensemble that was appropriate for street style and practical travel attire.

5. Ranbir Kapoor

The actor dressed for an event in a blue denim jacket over a black t-shirt and ripped jeans. (pinterest)

Bollywood has given us some of the most stylish actors, including Ranbir Kapoor. The man is a true expert in the field of fashion. He tends to keep things simple, but he sometimes dresses up his outfits with unique pairs of shoes. The actor dressed for an event in a blue denim jacket over a black t-shirt and ripped jeans.A look that’s apt for work meetings or lunch with the boys.

6. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid was spotted dressed in a blue denim shirt and matching fitted denim jeans in the photos. (Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor has been the talk of the town in recent days. His performance in Farzi has certainly piqued the interest of his fans, and many are looking forward to seeing him in the film after Jersey. Shahid as always has been dropping handsome looks in photos on social media, and each of them has impressed fans. Shahid was spotted dressed in a blue denim shirt and matching fitted denim jeans in the photos. He paired it with black shoes and posed stylishly for the photo.

