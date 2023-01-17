From Maharashtrian to Nivi drape: 6 stunning traditional saree draping styles from states of India

Sarees have been a quintessential part of Indian culture for centuries, and the way they are worn, or draped, holds great significance in different regions of the country. Each state has its own unique way of draping a saree, reflecting their cultural heritage and traditional customs. From the simple and elegant Nivi drape to the intricate and elaborate Bengali drape, the various traditional saree draping techniques are a testament to the rich cultural diversity of India. Whether you're a saree enthusiast or simply interested in learning more about India's cultural heritage, this guide is sure to be informative and enlightening. Let's take a closer look at some of the most popular traditional saree draping styles and explore the cultural significance behind each one. (Also read: Style Tips: 6 saree hacks every woman should know )

1. Maharashtrian drape

Maharashtrian saree drape (pinterest)

The Maharashtrian saree drape, also known as "Kasta Sari" or "Maharashtrian Nauvari Sari" is a traditional saree draping style that is popular in the state of Maharashtra in India. This style of draping a saree is typically worn by women from the Marathi community. The key feature of this drape is that it is worn in a way that the saree is tucked into the waistband at the back and then wrapped around the legs, which gives it a lungi-like appearance. The saree is draped over the left shoulder, and one end of the saree is used to cover the head, which is known as "Pallu". The Pallu is often elaborately decorated with traditional jewelry and ornaments.

2. Gujrati saree drape

Gujrati saree drape (pinterest)

The Gujarati saree drape is a traditional draping style that is popular in the state of Gujarat in India. One of the unique features of the Gujarati saree drape is the way the Pallu is worn, it is draped over the left shoulder and falls in the front, covering the chest and sometimes it is also pinned on the left shoulder. This style is considered to be elegant and sophisticated and is often worn by women during traditional occasions such as weddings and festivals.

3. Bengali saree drape

Bengali saree drape (pinterest)

The Bengali saree drape is a traditional draping style that is popular in the state of West Bengal in India, as well as in Bangladesh. This style is also known as "Bengali Dhoti Saree" or "aatpoure" and it is considered as one of the most elegant and sophisticated saree draping styles. The key feature of the Bengali saree drape is the way the saree is draped over the body, which gives it a lehenga-like appearance. The saree is first wrapped around the waist and tucked into the waistband at the back. The Pallu, which is the end of the saree that is draped over the shoulder, is also tucked into the waistband at the back. The Pallu is then draped over the head and falls in the front, covering the chest.

4. Coorgi drape

Coorgi saree drape (pinterest)

The Coorgi saree drape is a traditional draping style that is popular in the state of Karnataka and specifically in Coorg district. It is also known as “Coorgi kailpe”. The Coorgi saree draping style is considered to be very versatile as it can be worn in different ways. Some women drape the Pallu in a traditional way, covering their head, while others prefer to drape the Pallu in a more modern way, leaving the head uncovered. This style is not only popular in Coorg district but also in the neighboring states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

5. Parsi drape

Parsi saree draping style (pinterest)

Parsi saree draping style, is a traditional draping style that is specific to the Parsi community in India. This community is known for their unique customs, traditions and also for their traditional way of draping a saree. The key feature of the Parsi saree drape is the way the Pallu is worn, it is draped over the left shoulder and falls in the front, covering the chest and sometimes it is also pinned on the left shoulder. The Parsi saree draping style is considered to be very versatile as it can be worn in different ways. This style is not only popular among the Parsi community in India but also in the Parsi diaspora communities across the world.

6. Nivi drape

Nivi saree drape (pinterest)

The Nivi saree drape is a traditional draping style that is popular in India, especially in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Tamil Nadu. It is considered to be the most popular and traditional way of draping a saree in India. The Pallu, which is the end of the saree that is draped over the shoulder, is then draped over the left shoulder, and sometimes it's also pinned on the left shoulder. The simplicity and ease of the Nivi saree drape make it a popular choice for everyday wear and also for formal occasions. It is a versatile style that can be worn by women of all ages.

