From oversized shirts to comfy co-ords, here are 5 outfits to recreate celebrity-style airport looks

From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut to Ananya Panday, there is something about celebrity airport looks that always keeps fashion enthusiasts hooked. If you are a frequent traveller and want to achieve celebrity-like airport looks, here are some of the outfits you can consider for comfort, fashion and travel ease.

5 outfits to recreate celebrity-style airport looks.(Poetrique)

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​Also read | Heading on a beach getaway? These 5 breezy dresses are perfect for effortless summer style under ₹3K

Qloud airease all day top (Poetrique)

1. Qloud airease all day top

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{{^usCountry}} Made from a premium blend of cotton, this top delivers a soft handfeel, breathability, and lasting durability, keeping you cool while offering stretch for effortless movement. The elongated silhouette provides added coverage, while power-mesh sleeves enhance airflow. A soft collar elevates the look, and the adjustable drawcord hem offers versatile styling, making it perfect for travel. Pair this with denim, leggings, or joggers for a stylish look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Made from a premium blend of cotton, this top delivers a soft handfeel, breathability, and lasting durability, keeping you cool while offering stretch for effortless movement. The elongated silhouette provides added coverage, while power-mesh sleeves enhance airflow. A soft collar elevates the look, and the adjustable drawcord hem offers versatile styling, making it perfect for travel. Pair this with denim, leggings, or joggers for a stylish look. {{/usCountry}}

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SeeQ oversized collar shirt (Poetrique)

{{^usCountry}} 2. SeeQ oversized collar shirt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. SeeQ oversized collar shirt {{/usCountry}}

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Whether you are travelling in summer, winter, or the monsoon, this versatile oversized collar shirt is a must-have for your travel closet. Crafted from lightweight, breathable seersucker fabric in an oversized, slightly boxy silhouette, the clean collar and elongated back hem make this shirt a wardrobe staple. You can layer this over a sports bra or tank with joggers, cargos, or flared track pants for a relaxed yet polished look.

Qreme all day top (Poetrique)

3. Qreme all day top

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Thoughtfully crafted to radiate modern style, this top is made for all your travel days. A premium top cut in a relaxed short silhouette with dropped shoulders, it offers an easy, natural fit that feels ultra-light on the skin with a feather-touch hand feel. You can pair it with joggers, flared track pants, or denim for a classic, chic look.

SeeQ textured crop shirt jacket (Poetrique)

4. SeeQ textured crop shirt jacket

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This crop shirt jacket offers a refined twist for the days that warrant simple grace. It’s a comfortable choice for long workdays, travel, and weekend transitions. Modular in style, with details like power-mesh sleeve panels for built-in airflow and adjustable drawcords for versatile styling and a clean collar, this top balances sharpness with casual ease. Pair this with a skirt or jeggings for a head-turning airport look.

SeeQ textured everyday shirt dress (Poetrique)

5. SeeQ textured everyday shirt dress

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Tailored for summer travel, this dress combines breezy comfort with considered detail. Crafted in a lightweight, breathable fabric, it keeps you feeling cool and comfortable whether you're travelling, strolling, or stepping out casually. Designed in a relaxed shirt-dress silhouette with a slim collar and puffed sleeves, it can be paired with sports shoes or stilettos.

Note for the readers: This listicle has been curated based on the products shared with us by the respective brand for editorial consideration.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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