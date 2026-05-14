From relaxed fits to airy fabrics: The ultimate guide to dressing for hot and humid days without fashion fatigue

With the rise in temperature, putting together an outfit could become a trade-off, but there is no need for it to be. While summer fashion is usually associated with comfort over style, you do not have to choose one of these aspects. Instead, consider focusing on creating outfits that blend both seamlessly. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nelson Jaffery, head of design at Liva, shared tips on how to dress right for the summer.

Summer dressing tips for a perfect look.(Unsplash)

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Balance is the key

Nelson highlighted that while very tight clothes will seem suffocating, overly shapeless clothes will not give a very refined appearance. Balance should be maintained between allowing freedom of movement and yet providing some amount of shape. For instance, straight-cut kurtis can add a crisp, modern touch to your outfit, making it appropriate for both casual and semi-formal occasions. The A-line or softly flaring silhouette will help make your outfit interesting and dynamic, rather than entirely casual.

Colours are important

Nelson said, “Colour serves as an essential element of styling during the summer season. Soft colours such as pastels, off-whites, and even earthy colours not only help in keeping you cool but also add a touch of modernity to your attire.” Instead of being simplistic, these colours can be used in layers to provide depth to the look.

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Colour serves as an essential element of styling during the summer season. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} The monochromatic kurti style can be upgraded by using the right materials and minimalistic jewellery pieces. Off-whites and light shades will keep you cool and will be suitable for summer. They will help you create a natural look without putting too much effort into styling. Minimal accessories in pastel colours and neutral shades will help you complement such clothing. Fabric plays an important role {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The monochromatic kurti style can be upgraded by using the right materials and minimalistic jewellery pieces. Off-whites and light shades will keep you cool and will be suitable for summer. They will help you create a natural look without putting too much effort into styling. Minimal accessories in pastel colours and neutral shades will help you complement such clothing. Fabric plays an important role {{/usCountry}}

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Nelson stated, "You must consider whether the fabric feels good on the skin or not, but that should never affect the design because breathable fabrics tend to make any outfit look good anyway." In other words, a combination of being stylish and comfortable is the most important quality of summer clothing.

Perhaps the best thing about wearing kurtis in summer is the versatility that comes along with them. One can wear a kurti during the day in one way and then switch it up at night and turn it into evening wear.

You must consider whether the fabric feels good on the skin or not, but that should never affect the design because breathable fabrics tend to make any outfit look good anyway. (Unsplash)

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For example, by teaming it up with some flat shoes and minimal jewellery, one gets a day-appropriate look, while statement jewellery or even footwear makes an evening-appropriate look.

“In the end, dealing with summer heat doesn’t mean toning down your fashion sense; on the contrary, it means refining it even further, focusing on lightweight materials and flattering cuts. Be it a soft fabric kurti or a flowy dress, choose your summer outfit without compromising on style and comfort,” Nelson said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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