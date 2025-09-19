Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival begins soon: Get top kurti brands at up to 80% off

By Samarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 09:00 am IST

Shop kurtis from Myx, Libas, Qazmi, Nishorama, Biba & more at up to 80% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Stylish picks for every occasion!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins on September 23 and it’s the ultimate chance to revamp your wardrobe with stylish yet comfortable kurtis. So if you prefer everyday cotton basics, festive embroidered designs, or Indo-fusion contemporary cuts, this sale has something for everyone. Top kurti brands like Amazon Brand – Myx, Libas, Qazmi, Nishorama, Biba, Yash Gallery, and Feranoid are offering deals of up to 80% off. Here’s a curated guide to the best picks to add to your wishlist this season.

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins soon: Get top kurti brands at up to 80% off(Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival begins soon: Get top kurti brands at up to 80% off(Amazon)

Top kurti brands at up to 80% off:

Amazon Brand – Myx

Amazon’s in-house fashion label Myx is all about affordable everyday style. Known for its breathable cotton kurtis and versatile designs, Myx offers sizes for all body types, making it a favourite among women looking for comfort with a touch of chic.

1.

Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Printed Regular Cotton Short Kurti | Available in Plus Size

2.

Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Cotton Straight Fit Straight Kurti
3.

Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Cotton Printed Straight-fit Short Kurti | Available in Plus Size
Libas

Libas is synonymous with youthful ethnic wear, blending traditional silhouettes with modern prints and cuts. Perfect for college, office, and festive looks, Libas kurtis are both stylish and easy to maintain.

4.

Libas Women's Cotton Regular Fit Printed A-Line Kurti
5.

Libas Women's Cotton Blend Straight Kurti
6.

Libas Women's Cotton Regular Fit Floral A-Line Kurti
Qazmi

Qazmi stands out for its Kashmiri-inspired embroidery and artisanal finesse. With bold necklines and intricate threadwork, these kurtis are ideal for women who love heritage craftsmanship with modern wearability.

7.

QAZMI Women's Ziana Kashmiri Aari Embroidered Sleeveless Short Kurti
8.

QAZMI Women's Amina Kashmiri Embroidered V-Neck Short Kurti
9.

QAZMI Short Kurti for Women | Rayon Cotton Embroidered Kurta
Nishorama

If you love Indo-fusion pieces, Nishorama offers trendy kurtis with corset backs, halter necks, and sleeveless cuts while retaining the charm of block prints and ethnic motifs. Perfect for young women who enjoy experimenting with styles.

10.

NISHORAMA Kum-Kum Deep Back Bagh Print Short Kurti
11.

NISHORAMA Jill Women's Sleeveless Floral Print Kurti Top

12.

NISHORAMA Women's Cotton Halter Neck Corset Kurti
Biba

A household name in ethnic wear, Biba is known for its timeless kurti designs that work across festive occasions and office wear. Expect premium fabrics, elegant prints, and cuts that flatter every silhouette.

13.

BIBA Women Polyester Regular Fit Poly Metallic Straight Printed Kurti
14.

BIBA Women Viscose Regular Straight Kurti
15.

BIBA Women Cotton Paisley Printed A-line Kurti
Yash Gallery

Yash Gallery brings everyday comfort kurtis with modern floral prints and relaxed fits. They’re perfect for casual dressing while still keeping an ethnic essence alive.

16.

Yash Gallery Women's Rayon Relaxed Fit A Line Geometric Printed A-Line Kurta

17.

Yash Gallery Women's Cotton Relaxed Fit Short Kurti
18.

Yash Gallery Women's Rayon Regular Fit Casual Regular Floral Printed Short Kurti
Feranoid

For women who like bold and edgy ethnic wear, Feranoid offers designer kurtis with unique Angrakha styles, V-neck patterns, and contemporary silhouettes. These kurtis blend tradition with a statement-making edge.

19.

Feranoid Women Cotton Angrakha Kurti
20.

Feranoid Designer V-Neck Short Straight Kurti with 3 Quarter Sleeves
21.

Feranoid Designer V-Neck Short Straight Kurti with 3 Quarter Sleeves
With discounts as high as 80% off, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is your chance to grab stylish kurtis from leading brands like Myx, Libas, Qazmi, Nishorama, Biba, Yash Gallery, and Feranoid. If you’re looking for everyday wear, festive attire, or Indo-fusion experimentation, these brands offer a wide variety of options to match your style. Add these kurtis to your wishlist now before the sale begins!

  • Which kurti brands are best for daily wear?

    Myx, Libas, and Yash Gallery are great for daily wear as they focus on breathable cotton fabrics and comfortable fits.

  • What is the maximum discount on kurtis during the sale?

    You can avail discounts of up to 80% off on selected kurtis from top brands during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

  • Which brand is ideal for festive or party wear?

    Biba and Qazmi are excellent choices for festive wear, thanks to their embroidered, metallic, and Kashmiri-inspired designs.

  • Are plus-size options available in this sale?

    Yes, Amazon Brand – Myx offers several plus-size kurtis, ensuring style and comfort for all body types.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
