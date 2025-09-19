The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins on September 23 and it’s the ultimate chance to revamp your wardrobe with stylish yet comfortable kurtis. So if you prefer everyday cotton basics, festive embroidered designs, or Indo-fusion contemporary cuts, this sale has something for everyone. Top kurti brands like Amazon Brand – Myx, Libas, Qazmi, Nishorama, Biba, Yash Gallery, and Feranoid are offering deals of up to 80% off. Here’s a curated guide to the best picks to add to your wishlist this season. Amazon Great Indian Festival begins soon: Get top kurti brands at up to 80% off(Amazon)

Top kurti brands at up to 80% off:

Amazon Brand – Myx

Amazon’s in-house fashion label Myx is all about affordable everyday style. Known for its breathable cotton kurtis and versatile designs, Myx offers sizes for all body types, making it a favourite among women looking for comfort with a touch of chic.

Libas

Libas is synonymous with youthful ethnic wear, blending traditional silhouettes with modern prints and cuts. Perfect for college, office, and festive looks, Libas kurtis are both stylish and easy to maintain.

Qazmi

Qazmi stands out for its Kashmiri-inspired embroidery and artisanal finesse. With bold necklines and intricate threadwork, these kurtis are ideal for women who love heritage craftsmanship with modern wearability.

Nishorama

If you love Indo-fusion pieces, Nishorama offers trendy kurtis with corset backs, halter necks, and sleeveless cuts while retaining the charm of block prints and ethnic motifs. Perfect for young women who enjoy experimenting with styles.

Biba

A household name in ethnic wear, Biba is known for its timeless kurti designs that work across festive occasions and office wear. Expect premium fabrics, elegant prints, and cuts that flatter every silhouette.

Yash Gallery

Yash Gallery brings everyday comfort kurtis with modern floral prints and relaxed fits. They’re perfect for casual dressing while still keeping an ethnic essence alive.

Feranoid

For women who like bold and edgy ethnic wear, Feranoid offers designer kurtis with unique Angrakha styles, V-neck patterns, and contemporary silhouettes. These kurtis blend tradition with a statement-making edge.

With discounts as high as 80% off, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is your chance to grab stylish kurtis from leading brands like Myx, Libas, Qazmi, Nishorama, Biba, Yash Gallery, and Feranoid. If you’re looking for everyday wear, festive attire, or Indo-fusion experimentation, these brands offer a wide variety of options to match your style. Add these kurtis to your wishlist now before the sale begins!

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins soon: Get top kurti brands at up to 80% off: FAQs Which kurti brands are best for daily wear? Myx, Libas, and Yash Gallery are great for daily wear as they focus on breathable cotton fabrics and comfortable fits.

What is the maximum discount on kurtis during the sale? You can avail discounts of up to 80% off on selected kurtis from top brands during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Which brand is ideal for festive or party wear? Biba and Qazmi are excellent choices for festive wear, thanks to their embroidered, metallic, and Kashmiri-inspired designs.

Are plus-size options available in this sale? Yes, Amazon Brand – Myx offers several plus-size kurtis, ensuring style and comfort for all body types.

