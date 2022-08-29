From the court to your wardrobe

It is popularly believed that sportswear was one of USA’s most significant contribution to the world of fashion. Although most fashion in the US were influenced by Parisian styles, sportswear was an exception and was called the ‘American look’. At the turn of the 21st century, the term ‘sportswear’ described clothes that were created for people who wanted to participate or went to watch spectator sports.

It consists of separate pieces that could be mixed and matched — a marketing term that let buyers know that the clothes could be coordinated with each other to create an endless variation of outfits.

Over the years, the designs have evolved to be cleaner, sharper, and with more aesthetic and style, since it made it moved out from the gyms. There are a few rules that must be followed when putting together a casual look.

TENNIS SKIRTS

A model walks the ramp wearing tennis top and skirt at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection

The season of donning a crisp white shirt or skirt may be a few days or weeks away, but tenniscore is starting to make its presence felt. For instance, take Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which featured the tennis polos paired with white mini skirts. Stylist Lakshmi Babu says, “The preppy, wealthy and chic-exclusive look of the white pleated mini skirt have us searching for the best tennis skirts to sport. Invest in a knee-length version since they are functional and can be transitioned from a low-waist to a high-waist skirt.”

MESH TOPS

Kiara Advani dons a mesh top

Mesh, which are typically associated with athletic wear, has taken a solid grasp on the casual clothing trend charts. With its light and airy fabric, mesh is not limited to womenswear, but works for men, too. Indistinct inserts, layered mesh clothing, and accessories are just a few examples of this ready-to-wear and aesthetically pleasing variations of this trend that many big-box retailers are already producing. “The idea is to keep the style simple and not go overboard with the mesh,” advises stylist Pallavi Awasthi. As easy way to style it is to put a mesh top over a neon bralette to create a peek-a-boo effect.

BASEBALL CAPS

Ranveer Singh wearing a baseball cap (Photo: Facebook)

No guesses to how this accessory gets its name. You also won’t be surprised to learn that the baseball cap was first designed by a baseball team. Due to the expansion of television sports in the 20th century, these caps made an entry into people’s homes and on to their heads . In the West, hip-hop giants like Jay-Z has often incorporated a cap of his beloved baseball team — the New York Yankees in his look. Closer to home, Indian celebs, including actors Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, often incorporate this cap as part of their casual airport looks. Babu explains, “These caps can be worn in any location, outside of the office, to give an outfit a more laid-back vibe.”