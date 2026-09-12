Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 festive fashion: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Radhika Merchant, let Ambani women inspire your looks

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The much-awaited Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner, which means dressing up for pujas, pandal visits, and festive feasts. It is time to put your best sartorial foot forward and pick an outfit that captures the celebratory spirit.

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If you need some fashion inspiration, why not turn to the Ambani women, who have time and again delivered a masterclass in ethnic dressing. Let's take a look at some of their best ensembles.

1. Monochrome red

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{{^usCountry}} You can never go wrong with red for festive dressing, especially since the colour is associated with Lord Ganesha. Take styling cues from Nita Ambani's ensemble at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 40th-anniversary celebration and pair a red saree with a matching blouse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can never go wrong with red for festive dressing, especially since the colour is associated with Lord Ganesha. Take styling cues from Nita Ambani's ensemble at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 40th-anniversary celebration and pair a red saree with a matching blouse. {{/usCountry}}

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She kept the look minimal with a delicate diamond pendant. To break the monotony of the monochrome palette, choose a blouse with an interesting silhouette or distinctive cuts, much like the geometric design of her sleeves. Despite the fierce shade of crimson, the look is essentially minimalist chic glam. It is perfect for festive brunch gatherings.

2. Delicate beige

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Red is certainly a festive colour, but if you want something mellower and calmer, opt for beige. The key is to choose a heavily embroidered saree, a departure from the previous subtle saree look.

For a puja at her home, Nita Ambani wore this saree featuring intricate motifs of Lord Krishna. You can similarly choose a beige saree that showcases rich craftsmanship. The colour may seem understated; the overall look can still be unabashedly maximalist. Nita layered heavy necklaces to elevate her ensemble. The warm and grounded palette makes it perfect for pujas.

3. Contemporary fusion

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If you prefer fusion fashion, do not hesitate to mix and match. Take cues from Isha Ambani's look for the India Pavilion inauguration at the Venice Biennale, where she paired a white shirt with a Banarasi silk saree.

Festive ethnic fashion can be interpreted in myriad ways. If you have an old Banarasi saree or traditional textiles such as Chanderi, jamdani, or ikat, you can upcycle them into a new ensemble. Or you can wear a crisp white shirt with a Banarasi saree skirt, as Isha did for her Venice visit. You can also wear a shirt with a saree.

4. A minimal golden lehenga

At Anant Ambani's birthday festivities in Jamnagar, Radhika Merchant wowed in a sophisticated ivory-and-gold lehenga.

A lehenga is another option if you want a more elaborate and glamorous festive look. Take inspiration from Radhika Merchant's gold lehenga look from Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebrations. It is voluminous, and the flowing ivory lehenga allows for effortless movement during the evening's festivities. The corset-style blouse is an added highlight of the ensemble. So, for pujas, you can also wear a lehenga.

5. Fun co-ord set

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The set she wore had red accents on white.

Add a touch of fun to your festive dressing with an artsy co-ord set like Shloka Ambani's. Easy to carry and lightweight, it is particularly suitable if pandal-hopping in Mumbai or anywhere in your city is on your itinerary. Shloka wore hers for a temple visit and kept the styling minimal, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. You can elevate the look with statement jewellery pieces and flowy, loose hair.

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So, which Ambani women are you taking inspiration from?