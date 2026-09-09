Nita Ambani at 62 works out 5-6 days a week, walks 7,000 steps and avoids sugar to stay fit: 'Leg days are my favourite’

Along with strength training, Nita’s fitness regimen includes yoga, mobility and flexibility exercises, as well as core-strengthening workouts. On some days, she adds swimming and aqua exercises, while dancing for an hour is another activity she enjoys. She also aims to walk around 5,000 to 7,000 steps a day.

Exercise has long been an important part of Nita Ambani’ s lifestyle. She works out five to six days a week, switching between different muscle groups rather than following the same routine every day. “Leg days are my favourite. I have the strong legs of a dancer,” she said, crediting her years of Bharatanatyam training. Nita has been practising the classical dance form since she was six and continues to incorporate movement into her routine.

Nita Ambani, businesswoman and philanthropist, has maintained an active and lean physique well into her 60s. In May 2025, she opened up about the fitness and diet habits that help her stay energetic, strong and healthy. From practising yoga to following a balanced vegetarian diet, Nita has built a routine that focuses on strength, mobility and overall wellbeing. Here’s a look back at the fitness and wellness habits she swears by. (Also read: Adah Sharma's wellness ritual includes staring at ‘tree’ for 10 minutes daily; calls crows her fashion icon: Interview )

What is Nita Ambani’s diet routine Nita follows a balanced vegetarian diet and prefers organic, natural foods. “My diet is balanced. I am a vegetarian. My food is more organic and nature-based,” she said. She also stressed the importance of protein and revealed that she avoids both sugar and sugar substitutes.

For Nita, however, fitness is about more than maintaining a certain physique. She believes exercise plays an important role in her mental well-being and helps her remain positive throughout the day. “It releases endorphins, the happy hormones that reduce stress,” she said.

She also views staying active as a way of maintaining the strength and stamina needed for everyday life, including keeping up with her grandchildren. “It’s not about fighting age; it’s about owning it,” Nita said.

Encouraging others to make their health a priority, she added, “Take time out. Prioritise you. Show up for yourself.” Her recommendation is to start small, with “just 30 minutes a day, four times a week.”

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