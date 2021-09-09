Ganesh Chaturthi fashion cues from Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, other celebs

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Parvati/Gauri. It also marks the birth of Ganesha whom Hindus consider the god of wisdom and prosperity.

This festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Ganesh Chaturthi starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada and since this year, the 10-day festival celebrations will start on September 10, here are some celebrities-inspired Indian styles and ethnic looks to recreate when you step out for the traditional events.

1. Arjun Kapoor in Kunal Rawal

Arjun Kapoor's dapper look in a cobalt blue arrow motif embroidered kurta teamed with a pair of white churidaar, from designer Kunal Rawal, is perfect to raise the bar of ethnic goals a notch higher. Like him, men can complete the attire with a pair of brown leather shoes and accessorise their look with a finger ring, a wristwatch and a pair of sunglasses.

2. Deepika Padukone in Payal Khandwala

Want to look effortless yet trendy? Take fashion cues from Deepika Padukone who recently blessed our social media feed with her pictures in a silk organza saree from designer Payal Khandwala, adorned with uninterrupted signature pleats and a striking poppy graphic in brilliant and soothing yellow, green, blue and blush pink shades.

Deepika had teamed it with a ribbed yellow cut-sleeves blouse that came with a turtleneck and accessorsed her look with a pair of turquoise-blue drop earrings and sleek diamond rings. Puling back her silky mid-parted tresses into her signature low bun, Deepika had amplified the glam quotient with smokey eye makeup, nude lip shade, sharp contour, well-defined eyebrows and beaming highlighter.

3. Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra:

Want to serve a sensuous look this Ganesh Chaturthi? Let Janhvi Kapoor sort your fashion woes with her look in a sheer chiffon saree from ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, which was simple and plain except for an embroidered silver lace running along the borders.

Janhvi had teamed the classic gorgeous saree with an embellished golden crop blouse that sported golden sequins work and came with straps while flaunting her enviable waistline to amplify the hotness quotient. Leaving her side-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Janhvi had accessorised her look with mirror-work bangles and a pair of kundan earrings.

4. Dia Mirza in Anavila

Another saree inspiration can be from Dia Mirza who was seen making the mercury soar with her traditional look in a citrine silver grid festive saree from Anavila that was made of linen fabric and sporting zari work. Dia had accessorised this look with a pair of silver jhumkis and a set of silver bangles.

A fish-tail braid added to the ethnic look which the former Miss Asia Pacific International winner had completed by wearing rust eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, on-fleek eyebrows, a dab of pink lipstick and a matte makeup finish.

5. Kiara Advani in Arpita Mehta

For ethnic but contemporary look, let Kiara Advani inspire you with her ravishing style in a berry red raw silk hand-embroidered gharara and bralette set from designer Arpita Mehta. While the fabric was made of crepe and raw silk, the hand-embroidered gharara sported berry blurred polka print which Kiara paired with a bralette featuring mirror and sequin work.

The same craft work detailed on the hem and waistline of the gharara. The gota patti on the border of the dupatta featured cowrie shell detailing, mirror and sequin work and blurred stripes with magenta accents and Kiara had draped the dupatta like a saree pallu to amp up the oomph factor.

6. Saif Ali Khan in Antar-Agni

For a magazine shoot, Saif Ali Khan had redefined dapper urban look and his pictures in a bandhgala from Antar-Agni are fashion goals for men to break away yet embrace the mundane with naturalism. Saif had donned a handwoven cotton bandhgala in teal blue colour that sealed the power dressing vibe.

The saint bandhgala was teamed with a similar-coloured classic asymmetric kurta that balanced the contradictions of structure versus flow with the material speaking its own language. Saif had accessorised this look only with a finger ring and looked every bit a Pataudi prince that he is.

7. Khushi Kapoor in Anita Dongre

Max the summer radiance this festive week by taking fashion inspo from Khushi Kapoor who made heads turn in a sunny yellow silk lehenga from Anita Dongre that sported soft and luscious multi-coloured flowers and well enhanced the summery vibe. The lehenga was teamed with an embroidered silk choli, sporting straps and featuring a plunging neckline and a jari dupatta.

Pulling back her mid-parted brown tresses in a half-clutch, Khushi had accessorised her look with a set of metallic golden bangles, simple gold earrings, a delicate neck piece and a few finger rings. Wearing a dab of luscious crimson lipshade, Khushi had opted for a bronze highlighter, rosy blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows to look effortlessly chic.

8. Vikrant Massey in Anita Dongre and Christian Louboutin

Men can take fashion cues from Vikrant Massey to flaunt an effortlessly dapper style in an elegant off-white kurta and a pair of cream trousers teamed with a floral print bandi. Vikrant had donned a plain cream-coloured silk kurta from Anita Dongre which he wore with sleeves rolled up and paired with similar coloured trousers.

To frame the style around traditions with a contemporary accent, Vikrant had layered the simple look with an elegant bandi from Anita Dongre that sported blue floral prints and booti detailing all over. The bandi came with a breast pocket and two at the bottom while sealing a sophisticated aesthetic.

Accessorising his look with a pair of reading glasses, Vikrant had completed his attire with a pair of blue footwear from Christian Louboutin. Striking a chic pose in the backdrop of an exotic seaside location lined with palm trees, Vikrant showed how to look classy and stylish while embracing the cultural side.

9. Kajal Aggarwal in Arpita Mehta

This Ganesh Chaturthi, amp up the hotness quotient like Kajal Aggarwal in a teal blurred polka print gharara and cut-sleeves kurta from designer Arpita Mehta, which she teamed with a striped dupatta and wounded it around her neck. A cowrie detailing in gold highlighted the hand-embroidered kurta and dupatta whose fabric was made of crepe and raw silk.

Kajal had accessorised the look with a pair of gold statement chandelier earrings, a gold bangle in one hand, some finger rings and completed the attire with a pair of gold-coloured footwear. Leaving her luscious brown tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Kajal had opted for subtle matte make-up with nude lips, lightly-kohled eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and on-fleek eyebrows.

10. Ram Pothineni in Kunal Rawal

Asymmetrical kurtas are definitely in trend this season and all the men looking to make heads turn in ethnic wear, need to check out South sensation Ram Pothineni’s look in a purple kurta by designer Kunal Rawal that is perfect to break the monotony of menswear. The purple kurta sported pot flower pattern and black and white contrast threadwork all over.

The half placket kurta ended in a bucket cut and was made of cotton silk fabric. The fish eye buttons sealed the dapper deal. Ram teamed the kurta with a pair of black pants and completed his attire with a pair of black and white handcrafted designer slippers by Pranav Sawhney and Abhishek Sharma’s 'dmodot', which looked earthy and modern at the same time.

