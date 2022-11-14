Gauri Khan sizzles in a silver embroidered gown, sets fashion goals higher

Gauri Khan is an absolute fashionista. An interior designer by profession, and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan is known for her sartorial sense of fashion as well. Gauri keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From casual ensembles on a day out with daughter Suhana Khan to dropping cues of ethnic fashion goals with snippets from her festive fashion diaries, Gauri is a fashion inspo for all of us. Gauri recently attended a wedding in Monaco where she dressed up as a stunning diva and set the fashion bar higher for her fans to follow. Multiple snippets of her attire were shared by her friends from the industry who were also part of the guest list of the wedding ceremony.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan's mom Gauri Khan draped her gold saree she wore for Diwali bash

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is a close friend of Gauri khan as well, was also part of the guest list. The designer shared a set of pictures featuring Gauri Khan on his Instagram profile and gave us a sneak peek of Gauri’s OOTD for the wedding. Gauri played muse to Manish and decked up in a stunning gown from the shelves of the designer. In a silver sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, Gauri looked every bit gorgeous. The gown also featured silver embroidered details throughout. It came with cut out details at the waist, layered with white lace. Gauri added more oomph to her look with a silver silk dupatta styled around her arms. The dupatta featured silver zari details at the borders. “Gauri Khan epitomises style and glamour in our intricate silver embroidered ensemble,” wrote Manish Malhotra in the caption. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Gauri wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Styled by makeup artist Gaayatri Dhawan, Gauri decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

