Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Genelia D'Souza in 40k black silk saree gives classy update to wedding fashion, we are obsessed
fashion

Genelia D'Souza in 40k black silk saree gives classy update to wedding fashion, we are obsessed

Genelia D'Souza gives a classy update to wedding fashion in a gorgeous black silk saree and embroidered blouse. The six yards is worth ₹40k.
Genelia D'Souza in 40k black silk saree gives classy update to wedding fashion, we are obsessed
Published on Nov 13, 2021 04:25 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Want to know how actor Genelia D'Souza manages to look good every single time? Well, the star has a simple mantra for nailing each look that she dons - it is as simple as 'dress up, show up, and never give up.' Well, we don't know if her mantra will work for you or not, but her latest look in an embroidered silk saree will surely liven up your wedding fashion wardrobe.

Recently, Genelia, who is married to Riteish Deshmukh, starred in a photoshoot for which she wore a gorgeous black hand-painted silk saree with a stunning embroidered blouse. She shared the photos on her Instagram page with the caption, "No matter how you feel Get up Dress up Show up N never give up."

The beautiful printed saree is from the shelves of modern heirloom and occasion wear label RI Ritu Kumar. If you wish to include Genelia's look in your wardrobe, we have all the details for you, including the price. Scroll ahead to find out more.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Genelia D'Souza in 22k sooti saree shows how to style a traditional look

The six yards of elegance comes in a jet black shade adorned with rusty orange stripes all over. The silk ensemble also features broad multi-coloured painted borders on the pallu and the drape, adding a pop of colour to the look.

Genelia paired the silk saree with a half sleeve blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, gold thread embroidery, mirror work, and multi-coloured patches. The elegant backless choli brought together with a dori combined a neo-ethnic touch to the chic look.

Keen on buying this look for attending your best friend's wedding ceremony? Called the Black Madhuhira Silk saree, the drape is worth 39,900.

The Black Madhuhira Silk saree.  (ri.ritukumar.com)

Genelia accessorised her traditional look with minimal yet standout jewellery pieces. She wore black bangles, a silver nath, and statement chandelier drop earrings. Centre parted sleek bun, a dainty bindi, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, and glowing skin rounded off the glam.

What do you think of Genelia's gorgeous look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
genelia d'souza genelia deshmukh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rani Mukerji flaunts her ‘Babli’ style in yellow cow saree, ivory floral saree

6

Kartik Aaryan, in a printed shirt and a coral blazer, slays fusion fashion 

BRB, busy drooling over Mandira in ‘the saree, the gorgeous blouse, the color’ 

Amyra, in a bikini and a hat, is spending Saturday like this…
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP