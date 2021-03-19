Get healthy hair like Madhuri Dixit by making her special oil and mask
- Madhuri Dixit recently revealed the secrets behind her lustrous and healthy hair. The Dhak-Dhak girl shared recipes of her special hair oil and hair mask that she has been using for a long time.
Dreaming about healthy lustrous hair and wondering how to get them? Well, Madhuri Dixit is sharing her hair care secrets and revealing how she maintains those gorgeous locks. The Dhak-Dhak girl recently posted a video and told her followers how she maintains the health of her hair even after being in an industry where hair suffer a lot of heat damage due to all the styling.
The video starts with Madhuri giving a lot of useful hair care tips. She says that the most important thing is a healthy lifestyle which includes a good diet and an ample amount of water. The actor continues that there are more things such as getting regular trims and avoiding hair dryers and curling irons. She even asked followers to not use towels too roughly on their hair and to not use very hot water while washing hair.
She then talked about her hair oil and hair mask and shared the recipes.
Hair Oil
1/2 cup coconut oil
15-20 curry leaves
1 tsp methi seeds
1 small onion
The Kalank actor even spoke about the benefits of each ingredient. According to her, coconut oil protects hair from damage, curry leaves have antioxidants that are good for hair and also moisturises them, methi seeds are great for the scalp and they help with scalp irritation, dandruff problems and prevents hair loss as well. For onion, she said, it is a great remedy for hair loss.
In the next part of the clip, the 53-year-old showed how to make the oil. She placed a pan on low heat and poured all the ingredients in it. Once it came to a boil, she removed it from the flame and told her followers to let it cool, strain it and then use it on their scalps.
Hair Mask
1 banana
2 tbsp yoghurt
1 tsp honey
The actor again demonstrated the correct way to make this mask as she mixed all the ingredients and mashed them together. Madhuri suggested everyone to wear a shower cap after applying the mask to protect it from dripping. The mother-of-two concluded by saying, keep the mask for 30-40 minutes and then wash it off with a shampoo and you can avoid the conditioner after using this mask. It helps to soften the hair and makes them lustrous.
Will you try these?
Get our daily newsletter
Get healthy hair like Madhuri Dixit by making her special oil and mask
- Madhuri Dixit recently revealed the secrets behind her lustrous and healthy hair. The Dhak-Dhak girl shared recipes of her special hair oil and hair mask that she has been using for a long time.
Alia Bhatt looks right out of a fairytale in tulle lehenga-choli worth ₹1 lakh
- For a friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt opted to wear a stunning brick brown butterfly blouse and teamed it with a tulle lehenga and dupatta. She was the most gorgeous bridesmaid ever.
Toasting post pandemic free spiritedness
Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress
- Turning cover girl for a magazine, Rakul Preet Singh caught fans by surprise as she served never-seen-before sultry bomb looks in bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and pleated dress, one after another and the fashion police was on their toes in awe | Check pictures inside
Kriti's chic dress or Bhumi's comfy outfit, which date-night look do you prefer?
- Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar were recently spotted in Mumbai. For their respective dinner outings, the two actors donned two very different styles and we are taking inspiration from both.
Bikini to bodycon dresses: Esha Gupta slays tropical holiday fashion in Maldives
- Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in the Maldives and sharing jealousy-inducing images from the land of white sand and clear water. The actor is also taking the bar of tropical holiday fashion higher.
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes
- The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in syahi makhmali peplum jacket and kalidar bell bottoms pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe
Sara Ali Khan raises the bar of hot bridal look in Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat
- ‘Adaab huzur’: Sara Ali Khan makes jaws drop with her smoking hot bridal look and ‘aura of mystique beauty’ in Manish Malhotra’s fashion couture film, Nooraniyat | Check pictures and video inside
Priyanka Chopra is mesmerising in ₹1.8 lakh halter-neck dress with Nick Jonas
- While announcing the Oscar nominations, on Monday, Priyanka Chopra donned a gorgeous blue dress that had a lot of character. The actor is elated as her film The White Tiger was also nominated for an Academy Award.
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra's new collection Nooraniyat
Precise & palate-cleansing prêt
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt
- Kajal Aggarwal sets mercury soaring with her latest sizzling look and edgy silhouette in a carpet print sequins box top and slit skirt as she promotes her upcoming film, Mosagallu
Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear
- Mouni Roy raises the bar of fashion goals as she slays in a lavender sports bra and tights while grooving sensuously to her recently released track, Patli Kamariya