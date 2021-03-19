IND USA
Madhuri Dixit shares her hair care routine(Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Get healthy hair like Madhuri Dixit by making her special oil and mask

  • Madhuri Dixit recently revealed the secrets behind her lustrous and healthy hair. The Dhak-Dhak girl shared recipes of her special hair oil and hair mask that she has been using for a long time.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST

Dreaming about healthy lustrous hair and wondering how to get them? Well, Madhuri Dixit is sharing her hair care secrets and revealing how she maintains those gorgeous locks. The Dhak-Dhak girl recently posted a video and told her followers how she maintains the health of her hair even after being in an industry where hair suffer a lot of heat damage due to all the styling.

The video starts with Madhuri giving a lot of useful hair care tips. She says that the most important thing is a healthy lifestyle which includes a good diet and an ample amount of water. The actor continues that there are more things such as getting regular trims and avoiding hair dryers and curling irons. She even asked followers to not use towels too roughly on their hair and to not use very hot water while washing hair.

She then talked about her hair oil and hair mask and shared the recipes.

Hair Oil

1/2 cup coconut oil

15-20 curry leaves

1 tsp methi seeds

1 small onion

The Kalank actor even spoke about the benefits of each ingredient. According to her, coconut oil protects hair from damage, curry leaves have antioxidants that are good for hair and also moisturises them, methi seeds are great for the scalp and they help with scalp irritation, dandruff problems and prevents hair loss as well. For onion, she said, it is a great remedy for hair loss.

In the next part of the clip, the 53-year-old showed how to make the oil. She placed a pan on low heat and poured all the ingredients in it. Once it came to a boil, she removed it from the flame and told her followers to let it cool, strain it and then use it on their scalps.

Hair Mask

1 banana

2 tbsp yoghurt

1 tsp honey

The actor again demonstrated the correct way to make this mask as she mixed all the ingredients and mashed them together. Madhuri suggested everyone to wear a shower cap after applying the mask to protect it from dripping. The mother-of-two concluded by saying, keep the mask for 30-40 minutes and then wash it off with a shampoo and you can avoid the conditioner after using this mask. It helps to soften the hair and makes them lustrous.

Will you try these?

