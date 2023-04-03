Gigi Hadid thanks Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for NMACC Chikankari saree, gives shout-out to women artisans who crafted it

Gigi Hadid broke the internet when she walked the pink carpet on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala. Gigi wore a Chikankari saree and a jewelled blouse for the star-studded occasion. Master couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla created the supermodel's internet-breaking traditional look. Now Gigi has taken to social media to praise the two designers for bestowing her with the honour of wearing the beauteous creation. She also gave credit to the women artisans who worked on the look.

Gigi Hadid thanks Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her NMACC Chikankari saree. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra wore a 60-year-old Banarasi saree crafted over six months to NMACC, designer shares all details. Read)

Gigi Hadid thanks Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her NMACC look

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to post a close-up picture of the Chikankari saree she wore on the second day of the NMACC Gala showcasing India In Fashion exhibit. She also shared several clicks of herself at the NMACC. The snippets show the masterful crafting and intricate embroidery that went into creating Gigi's look. She thanked designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for dressing her in the ethereal ivory Chikankari saree and the jewelled blouse which took an year to make. She also gave a shout-out to the women artisans who worked on the six yards. See her Instagram story below.

Gigi Hadid thanks Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her NMACC Chikankari saree. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screenshot of Gigi Hadid's Instagram story.

"This Chikankari saree was made in the Lucknow region of India, & took a year to craft: each woman who worked on it specialises in a different stitch. [heart-eye emoji] Thank you @abujanisandeepkhosla for the honour of wearing this creation of a look!!! @nmacc.india," Gigi wrote in the caption.

Gigi Hadid thanks Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her NMACC Chikankari saree. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid's Chikankari saree, with a thigh-high slit on the side, comes decked in intricate floral pattern embroidery, shimmering sequins, and broad golden patti borders decorated with taar, sequin and bead embellishments. She styled the pre-draped ensemble with a jewelled blouse featuring gilded shoulders and a plunging neckline.

Gigi accessorised the ensemble with ornate gold bracelets, statement rings, earrings, and killer high heels. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek bun, nude lip shade, rouged cheekbones, matching eye shadow, contoured face, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.