Give your lips the ultimate sun protection with these lip balms with SPF; Top 8 picks

We usually take utmost care of our skin while stepping out in summer; however, we tend to forget our lips. Exposure to the sun can lead to dryness, darkening, and premature ageing of the lips. That is where a lip balm with SPF comes into the picture. A lip balm with SPF helps prevent these issues by forming a protective barrier while keeping your lips soft and moisturised.

Lip balms with SPF: 8 picks to explore(Pexels)

Most of these lip balms with SPF are infused with ingredients such as shea butter, vitamin E, and natural oils that help repair and soothe chapped lips.

Being lightweight and easy to apply, these lip balms not only protect your lips from the harmful sun rays but also moisturise and nourish them.

And if you have been looking to buy some SPF lip balms to beat the summer heat, here are the top 8 picks chosen based on higher customer reviews and ratings.

Top 8 lip balms with SPF:

1. Sunscreen Lip Balm, Spf 30: Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lip Ba...

This SPF 30 lip balm protects lips from daily sun exposure while keeping them soft and hydrated. Its lightweight formula glides smoothly, preventing dryness, tanning, and chapping without feeling greasy. Ideal for everyday use, it works well under all weather conditions. Customers often mention its comfortable wear and non-sticky texture, making it easy to reapply throughout the day. Many users appreciate how it maintains moisture while offering reliable sun protection during outdoor activities and regular commutes.

2. UV Doux Lip Lightening Balm SPF 40 PA++

{{^usCountry}} UV Doux Lip Lightening Balm SPF 40 PA++ combines high sun protection with lip-brightening care. It targets pigmentation while keeping lips moisturized and protected from UVA and UVB damage. The smooth texture absorbs quickly without leaving residue. Users frequently report visible improvement in lip tone with consistent use and praise its dermatologically tested formula. Many customers like its non-heavy feel and effectiveness in harsh sun conditions, making it suitable for people dealing with darkened or uneven lips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UV Doux Lip Lightening Balm SPF 40 PA++ combines high sun protection with lip-brightening care. It targets pigmentation while keeping lips moisturized and protected from UVA and UVB damage. The smooth texture absorbs quickly without leaving residue. Users frequently report visible improvement in lip tone with consistent use and praise its dermatologically tested formula. Many customers like its non-heavy feel and effectiveness in harsh sun conditions, making it suitable for people dealing with darkened or uneven lips. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Banana Boat Sport Performance Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 50

Banana Boat Sport Performance Lip Balm SPF 50 delivers strong sun protection designed for active lifestyles. Its water-resistant formula stays effective during sweating, swimming, and outdoor sports. The balm deeply hydrates while preventing sunburn and dryness. Customers often highlight its long-lasting protection and durability in extreme conditions. Many users appreciate that it does not melt easily and remains stable in heat, making it a preferred choice for travel, beach days, and intense outdoor exposure.

4. Brinton LIP Balm 8gm and Brinton UvDoux Sunscreen Lotion wit...

Brinton Lip Balm offers a balanced combination of hydration and sun protection, helping to repair dry, damaged lips. Its nourishing ingredients soothe irritation while creating a protective barrier against environmental stressors. The formula feels smooth and non-greasy on application. Customers frequently mention quick relief from chapped lips and improved softness within days. Many users find it effective for daily use, especially in dry climates, and appreciate its gentle formulation suitable for sensitive lips.

5. Blistex Soft & Lush Lip Balm, SPF 15 0.13 oz (Pack of 2)

Blistex Soft & Lush Lip Balm SPF 15 provides essential moisture with light sun protection for everyday wear. Its rich, creamy formula restores softness while shielding lips from mild sun exposure. It works well for maintaining lip health in regular conditions. Customers often praise its smooth texture and pleasant feel on the lips. Many users like how it instantly hydrates and leaves lips feeling supple, though they recommend frequent reapplication for extended sun exposure.

Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm focuses on clean, effective sun protection with a no-frills formulation. It hydrates, protects, and supports overall lip health without unnecessary additives. The balm spreads easily and leaves a natural finish. Customers appreciate its transparent ingredient approach and lightweight feel. Many users report reduced dryness and tanning with regular use and value its suitability for sensitive skin. It fits well into simple skincare routines and daily sun protection habits.

SebaMed Lip Defense Lip Balm SPF 30 offers dermatologically backed care with a pH-balanced formula that protects and repairs lips. It defends against sun damage while locking in moisture for long-lasting comfort. The balm feels smooth and protective without heaviness. Customers frequently highlight its effectiveness for sensitive and easily irritated lips. Many users appreciate its healing properties and consistent performance, especially in preventing cracking and dryness during prolonged sun exposure.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm SPF 15 nourishes lips deeply with cocoa butter while providing light sun protection. It restores softness and improves lip texture with regular use. The rich formula melts smoothly and delivers lasting hydration. Customers often love its pleasant scent and moisturizing effect. Many users report smoother, healthier-looking lips and enjoy its affordability, though they note it works best for moderate sun exposure rather than intense outdoor conditions.

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FAQ: Lip Balms with SPF Why do lips need SPF protection? Lips have thinner skin and less melanin, making them more vulnerable to sun damage, dryness, and pigmentation

What SPF level is best for lip balm? SPF 15 is suitable for daily indoor use, while SPF 30 or higher is recommended for outdoor exposure.

How often should I reapply lip balm with SPF? Reapply every 2 hours, or immediately after eating, drinking, or wiping your lips

Can SPF lip balm prevent dark lips? Yes, regular use helps prevent sun-induced pigmentation and supports even lip tone.

Is lip balm with SPF suitable for all skin types? Most formulations suit all skin types, but sensitive users should look for fragrance-free or dermatologically tested options.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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