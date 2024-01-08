Golden Globes Awards 2024: Top 5 best dressed celebrity couples who made fashion statement on the red carpet. Check pics

The 81st Golden Globe Awards kicked off with a bang as celebrities including Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Florence Pugh, Selena Gomez, Barry Keoghan, Danielle Brooks, Taylor Swift, Natalie Portman, Billie Elish and Jennifer Lopez graced the red carpet. Whenever there is a global celebrity event, there is always a treasure trove of fashion inspiration as popular stars put their fashion best foot forward in glamorous outfits and exquisite gowns. The Global Globes were no exception and served as a veritable treasure trove of fashion inspiration. But what really caught our attention were the adorable celebrity couples who not only made their fans swoon with their sizzling chemistry, but also with their incredible sense of style that served the couple's fashion goals. (Also read: Golden Globes: Florence Pugh stuns on the red carpet in fiery red sheer Valentino dress and edgy faux-hawk hairstyle) Golden Globes Awards: 5 best dressed celebrity couples who stunned on red carpet(File photo)

Best-dressed celebrity couples at Golden Globes

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Celebrity couple Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts looked stunning and had fans going gaga over their look. Naomi was dressed in a stunning silver gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, a body-hugging fit and a flared bottom with a glamorous thigh-high slit. She completed the look with high heels and a pair of diamond earrings. Her make-up included nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. She styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the sides. Billy Crudup, on the other hand, looked like a gentleman in a three-piece black suit.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley arrived on the red carpet and made their fans swoon.(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Robbie was dressed like 1977's Superstar Barbie in a custom-made pink dress by Armani Privé. It was sleeveless, sequined and accessorised to perfection with a fishnet scarf. With her hair down and glam make-up, she looked like a pink dream. Ackerley, on the other hand, opted for an all-black suit, shirt, bow tie and dress shoes. Together they looked like a real life Barbie and Ken.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Tom Kaulitz, left, and Heidi Klum arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Klum wore a red gown designed by Sophie Couture to the Golden Globes. The bodice of the gown was embellished with delicate sparkles, and the A-line skirt had enormous pleats that cascaded into a dramatic train in addition to a slit. Her softly flowing hair and minimal makeup complemented the appearance. Klum, who was dressed entirely in black, took center stage from Kaulitz.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr., left, and Susan Downey arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dressed in a plum suit and his trademark sunglasses, Downey Jr, who won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in 'Oppenheimer', looked dapper. With his perfectly gelled hair and charming smile, he is sure to steal your heart. His beautiful wife, Susan Downey, however, coordinated their ensembles with a tea-length gown that matched her husband's suit. She wore a glittery A-line dress with spaghetti straps.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Next on the list is Emily Blunt, who wore a sparkling, semi-sheer gown designed by Alexander McQueen. The bespoke gown looked particularly glamorous thanks to its gold-trimmed bodice and white tulle skirt, as well as her diamond necklace. Krasinski, on the other hand, opted for a colourful suit with burgundy trousers, a red suit jacket and a black bow tie.