IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
fashion

Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Lockdown cooking and casual clothing inspired designer Jason Wu's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which his models paraded live at New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 AM IST

Lockdown cooking and casual clothing inspired designer Jason Wu's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which his models paraded live at New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening.

The creations were dished out in his 1950s-inspired "Mr. Wu's General Store" between rows of fresh produce set up in an empty Broadway shopfront.

   "During this past year, cooking has proven to be an amazing outlet for me creatively," the Taiwanese-Canadian designer, 38, said in a statement.

   "The joys that I experience from cooking and spending time with loved ones make me hopeful to celebrate the moments that really matter. This show represents who I am, not only as a designer but as a person."

The edible ingredients were donated to City Harvest, a New York charity fighting food insecurity, after the show, one of the few live events in this year's Fashion Week.

ALSO SEE | PHOTOS: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Wu, who founded his eponymous label in 2007 and rose to global fame as the designer of the gown worn by former first lady Michelle Obama to her husband's first inauguration ball in 2009, has been documenting his pandemic-time cooking in a diary on his Instagram account "MrWuEats".

   In line with his 1950s Americana theme, Wu also partnered with Coca-Cola, diving into the U.S. brand's archives to unearth prints, logos and styles.

    "These logos bring that multicultural aspect to the collection and a nod to what America means to me - a melting pot of diverse cultures," Wu said.

The show featured loose-fitting long dresses and skirts, combined with knitted sweaters and long masculine coats. Red and blue popped out against whites, black and greys. Long fringes and boots in yellow snakeskin and pink patent leather lightened up more somber styles.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
fashion

Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Lockdown cooking and casual clothing inspired designer Jason Wu's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which his models paraded live at New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi(Instagram / Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi(Instagram / Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi look stunning in first post-wedding appearance

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon got hitched to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra West.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After what we have been through in the past year, floral is one trend that brings happiness, says fashion designer Nikhita Tandon. (Photo: Instagram/erdem)
After what we have been through in the past year, floral is one trend that brings happiness, says fashion designer Nikhita Tandon. (Photo: Instagram/erdem)
fashion

Spring 2021: Flower power to rule the wardrobe

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Beat the gloom with stunning blooms this season. Well-fed and oversized, 3D, sparse - choose the type that suits your style
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli(Instagram/anushkasharma)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli(Instagram/anushkasharma)
fashion

Anushka Sharma's dreamy white maternity dress is worth 3,500, read that again

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma was spotted in some really beautiful, comfy and on-trend maternity dresses while the actor was expecting her daughter. Check out some of our favourites:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza at her wedding(Instagram/viralbhayani)
Dia Mirza at her wedding(Instagram/viralbhayani)
fashion

Dia Mirza makes for the most beautiful bride in red saree and dupatta, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:17 PM IST
  • For her private wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza donned a beautiful red saree and teamed it with statement gold jewellery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits(Instagram/ madhuridixitnene Verified)
Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits(Instagram/ madhuridixitnene Verified)
fashion

Polka dots to mirror work: Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit has started shooting for her show Dance Deewane and since then, she has been serving some funky ethnic looks that are perfect for every bridesmaid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday in red top and black shorts(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
Ananya Panday in red top and black shorts(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
fashion

Ananya Panday paints the town red in basic top and mini shorts, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • For her latest photo shoot, Ananya Panday dressed in a basic red top and mini shorts. The actor added a sexy twist to the outfit with her glam. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4k outfit(Instagram/lakshmilehr)
Kiara Advani in 4k outfit(Instagram/lakshmilehr)
fashion

Kiara Advani in 4k outfit makes strong case for all-white denim-on-denim look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • For a recent event, Kiara Advani stepped out in a white crop top which she teamed with a pair of white jeans and added a pop of colour to this stunning look with her accessories. We are taking notes from the fashionista.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tadashi Shoji picks sparkly metallics at virtual NY fashion week(Instagram/tadashishoji)
Tadashi Shoji picks sparkly metallics at virtual NY fashion week(Instagram/tadashishoji)
fashion

Tadashi Shoji goes for armor-inspired metallics at virtual NY Fashion Week show

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Tadashi Shoji showcased his autumn/winter 2021 designs on the first day of New York Fashion Week. His pieces were mainly bronze, dark brown, red, orange, steel and midnight blue coloured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model Varshita.Thatavarthi laments, “I feel calling a runway show a ‘special plus size show’ is demeaning. There’s nothing ‘special’ about it. I want to be known as a model and not as a plus-size model and want to be paid well.” (Photo: Instagram/SabyasachiOfficial)
Model Varshita.Thatavarthi laments, “I feel calling a runway show a ‘special plus size show’ is demeaning. There’s nothing ‘special’ about it. I want to be known as a model and not as a plus-size model and want to be paid well.” (Photo: Instagram/SabyasachiOfficial)
fashion

When will India create equal opportunities for curvy models?

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Over the last few months, magazines and brand campaigns have set a new precedent for body positivity but a lot more needs to be done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt(Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Alia Bhatt's tie-dye sweatshirt is quite affordable at under 2k. Get the look

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:30 PM IST
A masked Alia Bhatt looked crisp and tidy in the co-ordinated sweat shirt and baggy sweats brightly-coloured combo, her hair neatly tied back, a black mask with an A covering her face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D’Souza’s red Anarkali gown is perfect for date night on Valentine’s Day(Instagram/geneliad)
Genelia D’Souza’s red Anarkali gown is perfect for date night on Valentine’s Day(Instagram/geneliad)
fashion

Genelia D’Souza’s red Anarkali gown is perfect for date night on Valentine’s Day

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Genelia D’Souza encourages fashionistas to wear their hearts on their sleeves as they head out for a date night on Valentine’s Day and these sultry pictures of her in a red Anarkali gown are proof!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her pet Diana, and Tika the Iggy (r)(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her pet Diana, and Tika the Iggy (r)(Instagram)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra, pet Diana get fashion advice from viral sensation Tika the Iggy

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Tika the Iggy, easily the most stylish canine has collaborated with India's most stylish human, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to help organise her wardrobe along with the desi girl's pet pooch, Diana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone shows how to sizzle when out for a run and we are taking fashion cue(Instagram/sunnyleone)
Sunny Leone shows how to sizzle when out for a run and we are taking fashion cue(Instagram/sunnyleone)
fashion

Sunny Leone shows how to sizzle when out for a run and we are taking fashion cue

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • As athleisure wear continues to be a rage, Sunny Leone leaves fashionistas impressed on Valentine’s Day from the sets of Splitsvilla and serves a spicy hot look in orange tracksuit which is chic and even pocket friendly | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan shares black and white images(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan shares black and white images(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan makes winter wear look sexy in long coat and knee-high boots, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Hina Khan shared black and white images from one of her photoshoots and made our jaws touch the floor. For the pictures, the stunner opted to wear a long coat and knee-high boots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP