Hair care: 5 amazing benefits of deep conditioning your hair

Everyone’s hair suffers from damage inflicted by daily styling, hot tools, chemicals, sun exposure, and more. Even if you feel your hair isn’t damaged, deep conditioning is a great preventative tool to maintain your healthy-looking hair. All hair needs regular deep conditioning. Whether your hair is healthy or has some damage, it will surely benefit from the nurturing and hydrating ingredients that deep conditioners have. It helps prevent breakages and split ends, and even for hair that isn’t specifically damaged in the first place, it will help maintain overall health of your hair. (Also read: Hair Care: 7 oils you must incorporate into your hair care routine )

Healthy Hair Coach, Frances Atulomah, suggested five amazing benefits of deep conditioning your hair in her Instagram post.

1. It adds moisture

Moisture is the key to healthy hair. When your hair is not moisturized, it becomes dry and brittle, and prone to breakage. Regular deep conditioning with heat will also help keep your strands strong and ensure your hair retains the moisture it needs to stay healthy.

2. It restores your hair natural shine

Deep conditioning penetrates the hair shaft and helps to restore the natural shine to the hair. Daily wear and tear plus product usage can rob your hair of moisture and shine over time, but a deep conditioning treatment will smooth the shaft and gain back the natural shine of your hair.

3. It promotes elasticity

Dry and brittle hair is prone to snapping and breaking under tension, and that's never a desirable outcome. In order to prevent breakage, you will need to nourish, strengthen, and moisturize your hair. Deep conditioning allows you to improve the elasticity of your hair so that you can prevent breakage.

4. It prevents damage

Deep conditioning contributes to reducing breakage and split ends, and it also improves your hair health. Incorporating deep conditioning sessions into your regimen on a regular basis will help you stay on track and maintain it's healthy state.

5. It reduces split-ends

When you deep condition you strengthen the ends of your hair which are the oldest and weakest part of your hair. If you look after and strengthen the ends of the hair you can slow down the process of split ends. Unfortunately, we cannot fully keep split ends away forever so trimming your hair eventually is a must.

