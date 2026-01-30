Hair expert answers 6 questions about bleaching hair: Pre/post-colour care to knowing if your hair is even ready for it

Thinking about giving your hair a new life with a colour job? While it does make your hair look oh-so-stunning, a bad approach to dyeing your hair can cause real damage. Bleaching your hair is a big step. Make sure you make an informed decision with these tips.

We spoke to Javed Khan, Creative Colour Expert at Sinh Salon, Gurugram, to ask him all about the most important questions to know when considering colouring your hair. From pre to post-colour cair to making an informed decision about going for the change, here's all you need to know.

Also read: Hair colour trends 2025: From golden saffron highlights to royal blue streaks, shades that will rule this festive season 1. What kind of hair health checks should be done before colouring or bleaching to decide if the hair is ready for the process? Before any colour or lightening service, a thorough hair and scalp diagnosis is essential. This typically includes an elasticity test to assess how well the hair stretches and rebounds without snapping, which indicates internal strength. A porosity assessment helps determine how evenly the hair will absorb colour or bleach. Stylists also evaluate breakage and overall strand strength, particularly around vulnerable areas such as the crown and hairline. A scalp health check is crucial to identify sensitivity, irritation, dandruff, or abrasions that could react poorly to chemicals. Finally, a detailed history of previous chemical treatments, including colour, keratin, rebonding, perming, or henna, is reviewed to ensure the hair can safely undergo another service.