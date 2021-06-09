Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor: 7 looks that prove why she is a fashion icon

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the OG style icon of Bollywood. From wearing high-end couture labels on the red carpet to her avant-garde sartorial moments, the actor always leaves her fans wanting for more. Elegant, eclectic and experimental, Sonam's wardrobe checks all the boxes, making her the Bollywood trendsetter to look out for. The actor’s wardrobe strikes a fine balance between classic pieces and modern silhouettes. And today (June 9), as she celebrates her 36th birthday, we take a look at the actor’s best fashion moments that prove that she has mastered the art of dressing impeccably.

THE OTT TULLE DRESS

If there is a star who loves sporting OTT ensembles and nails the look too while doing so, it is Sonam Kapoor. Extra is her mantra, and the OTT tulle ensemble she wore in these pictures is proof. Ahead of her birthday, she took to Instagram to share images of herself wearing an exaggerated red tulle top and layered ruffle skirt. She wore the dress with black oxfords, stockings, a silver handbag and statement cherry earrings. Her bold red lipstick and stunning make-up were icing on the cake.

THE CONTEMPORARY FASHION ICON

The Neerja actor has aced the art of mixing contemporary elements with classic looks. Embracing androgynous fashion, the actor donned an all-black look for this shoot. She wore a black full sleeve jacket-style top that had a peplum waist and raised collars.

Sonam teamed the jacket with a long flared skirt. She rounded off the look with black leather boots, a middle-parted sleek bun and a nude palette make-up. This is the look of our vintage dreams.

MAKING CO-ORD MOVES

For this photoshoot, Sonam took co-ord fashion to the next level. The actor wore a peasant-style tunic that came in checkered check print. She teamed the top with a pair of tailored straight fit pants in the same pattern. She layered the co-ord set with an overcoat in tan colour. She looked like she meant business in this chic ensemble.

Sonam rounded off her boss lady attire with a check print scarf, monochrome style leather boots and a luxurious bag. Sleeked back bun, bold red lip shade and matte makeup-look added finishing touches to her ensemble.

THE SUNSHINE YELLOW GOWN

Sonam looks like a mythical princess in this stunning sunshine yellow gown. The ankle-length dress featured a risqué plunging neckline that extended till the waist. A floor-sweeping drape attached to the exaggerated sleeves added a chic touch to the look.

The dress came together with a black fabric belt, an extravagant choker necklace, Sonam’s favourite dark red lip shade, smokey eye shadow, and glowing make-up.

THE 70S CHIC MONOCHROME DRESS

Sonam brought in the glamour of the 70s with her chic monochrome attire. The star wore a stunning black velvet midi dress that had a plunging neckline and a flared hem. She cinched in the ensembles at the waist with a leather belt.

The 36-year-old wore a white jacket with black-and-white print on the collars, cuffs and hemline to layer the dress. She completed the look with black gloves, black-and-white shoes, a top handle bag, open tresses, and glam make-up.

STREET STYLE FASHION

Sonam gave us a masterclass on how to nail street style fashion during winter in this gorgeous outfit. She wore a blush pink printed jumper, a pleated silver long skirt and a grey corduroy jacket in the pictures. She completed the ensemble with a pair of red leather boots and a black beret. We love it.

THE FRINGE DRESS

Sonam is a vision to behold in this elegant white dress adorned with fringe details all over. The high neck outfit had dropped sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline.

She wore the ensemble with a black top handle bag, a sleek low bun, statement rings, bracelet and earrings. Sonam opted for mascara-laden lashes, glossy nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, glowing skin and blush on the cheeks for make-up.

