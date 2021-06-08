Sonam Kapoor aces ‘Devil Wears Prada’ vibes in sultry tulle dress, rosebud lips

Always the one to make us believe that extra is the way forward, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dazzled her pre-birthday bash on the Internet in a red and white tulle dress while amplifying the glam quotient with rosebud lips. Ahead of her birthday on June 9, Sonam set the Internet on fire with her oomph factor in a red frilled tulle top, white ruffled midi dress and the red velvet texture makeup which put the fashion police on immediate alert.

Taking to her social media handle, Sonam shared a slew of throwback pictures from her photoshoot in May this year. The pictures feature the diva bringing sartorial joy to summer and spring style trend in a frilled tulle bolero top which was made of red Italian tulle and fastened at the chest with a bow.

Sonam teamed it with a white strappy tiered ruffled cotton midi dress which came with a simple square neckline, adjustable shoulder straps and fitted bodice. It had a voluminous skirt featuring gathered panels at the hips and ruffles in multiple tiers, cotton voile lining and a concealed zip fastening at back seam.

Completing her attire with a pair of black Prada loafers that looked perfect for summer weather and were worn with a pair of black stockings, Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of cherry earrings and a silver glossy purse from Dior. Acing the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ vibes in her chic avatar, Sonam left her silky tresses open in side-parted hairstyle and added to the sultry look with luscious red rosebud lips with a velvet texture, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eye shadow, filled-in eyebrows and rosy blushed cheeks.

She captioned the pictures, “I trust the next chapter… because I know the author! (sic).”

Sonam’s red top and white midi is credited to London-based, British fashion designer Molly Goddard’s eponymous label that boasts of romantic, frothy tulle gowns or frills in a riot of hues, ‘Made in England’ from fabrics sourced in Europe. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was styled by stylist and creative director Nikhil Mansata.

