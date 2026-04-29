Heading on a beach getaway? These 5 breezy dresses are perfect for effortless summer style under 3K

Planning a beach vacation this summer and still haven't figured out your wardrobe? You are not the only one. Finding that perfect beach outfit is quite challenging sometimes, especially when you are heading out with your partner. We have handpicked some of the classic summer outfits from Virgio that you can style for your beach vacation effortlessly. Here are the options you can consider.

Breezy dresses for summer beach holidays.(Virgio)

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​Also read | Under ₹1000 but still cute: These 8 summer dresses prove budget can look chic

Printed back cut-out midi dress (Virgio)

Printed back cut-out midi dress

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{{^usCountry}} Made of viscose fabric, this stylish midi dress features adjustable shoulder straps, subtle cut-out detailings at the back and sides, and soft, drapey viscose, making it easy to carry in summers. The leafy print exudes tropical vibes, and you can pair it with pumps and summer friendly accessories such as bohemian beach bags and sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Made of viscose fabric, this stylish midi dress features adjustable shoulder straps, subtle cut-out detailings at the back and sides, and soft, drapey viscose, making it easy to carry in summers. The leafy print exudes tropical vibes, and you can pair it with pumps and summer friendly accessories such as bohemian beach bags and sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Price: ₹2099/- {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Price: ₹2099/- {{/usCountry}}

White strap embroidered dress (Virgio)

{{^usCountry}} White strap embroidered dress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} White strap embroidered dress {{/usCountry}}

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Embroidery never goes out of fashion and can be taken from party to beach effortlessly. This white strap embroidered dress features viscose woven fabric, a broad shoulder strap for support, embroidered detailing and a fit-and-flare silhouette for easy styling. You can pair this with beige coloured ankle-strap heels and a matching tote bag. You can add more style elements with golden jewellery.

Price: ₹1499/-

Patterned twill maxi shirt dress (Virgio)

Patterned twill maxi shirt dress

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While this beautiful patterned maxi dress makes for a perfect beach dress, it can also be carried for casual coffee dates. This dress delights with a shirt collar with front button closure, flap pockets at the chest, short sleeves, and a fit-and-flare maxi silhouette. You can add a brown belt to accentuate the waist and complement it with pump footwear. Pearl earrings and a classic silver watch will make the outfit look put together. This dress radiates elegance and can be worn for a date night with your partner.

Price: ₹2199/-

Bishop sleeve print dress (Virgio)

Bishop sleeve print dress

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Floral prints are so summer aesthetics that we can never be bored with them. Styles may come and go, but florals are going to remain absolute favourites for summer. This floral printed dress with V-neckline detail and voluminous bishop sleeves makes it look like a princess outfit. This can be perfectly complemented with sandals, bucket bags, and sunglasses.

Price: ₹1999/-

Rust strappy maxi sleeveless dress (Virgio)

Rust strappy maxi sleeveless dress

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You can never go wrong with a maxi dress on summer holidays. They flatter the body and make you look effortlessly stylish. This rust dress features shoulder straps with a sleeveless design, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and a concealed zip for easy adjustment. You can pair this with sandals and jute bags for a tropical vibe. If you are not comfortable with a sleeveless design, you can layer a white shirt on top for a perfect 90s look.

Price: ₹2199/-

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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