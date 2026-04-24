Under ₹1000 but still cute: These 8 summer dresses prove budget can look chic
Looking stylish doesn’t have to come with a heavy price tag. These dresses prove that under ₹1000, you can still find pieces that are comfortable and trendy.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Tokyo Talkies Women Solid Round Neck Bodycon Mini Rib DressView Details
₹279
Leriya Fashion Dress for Women | Western One Piece Dress for Women Short & Long | Half Sleeve Casual Summer Dresses for Beach & Stylish Party Outifits Below The KneeView Details
₹499
Tokyo Talkies Floral Printed Shoulder Straps Tiered Maxi DressView Details
₹799
GRECIILOOKS Stylish Women Derss | One Piece Long Sleeve Maxi Dresses for Women MulticolourView Details
₹699
SMOWKLY Women's Georgette Floral Printed Indo-Western Ethnic Gown || Half Sleeve V Neck Fit & Flare Flared Hem Design || Casual Wear A-Line Maxi Dress PinkView Details
₹749
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Some of the most-worn outfits in our wardrobe aren’t the expensive ones, they’re the random, affordable finds that just work. The ones you reach for when you’re running late, when plans pop up last minute, or when you simply don’t have the energy to “style a look.” And more often than not, it’s a good dress that saves the day.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
Because nothing beats the ease of a one-piece outfit. No matching, no overthinking, just throw it on, add shoes, and you’re done. And when you find options under ₹1000 that actually look good, fit well, and feel comfortable? That’s a win worth repeating.
These dresses are made for real life; college days that turn into dinner plans, spontaneous coffee runs, casual dates, vacations, and everything in between. They’re light, wearable, and designed for exactly the kind of everyday moments where you want to look cute without trying too hard.
8 Stylish dresses under ₹1000
This one is your everyday essential. Clean, minimal and super wearable, it’s the kind of dress you can throw on when you don’t have time to plan an outfit. The solid design makes it easy to style, layer it with a denim jacket, add sneakers, or dress it up with hoops and a sling bag.
Vibe: effortless, no-fuss casual
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Think breezy, relaxed and made for hot days. This dress works well for everything from errands to beachy outings. The easy silhouette keeps it comfortable, while the length makes it versatile. Pair it with sliders or chunky sneakers depending on your mood.
Vibe: easy summer staple
This one is for when you want to look a little more “put together” without trying too hard. The tiered design adds movement, while the floral print keeps it fresh and summery. It’s perfect for brunches, vacations, or even casual evening plans.
Vibe: soft, feminine, Instagram-ready
If you like statement pieces, this one stands out. The multicolour print gives it personality, while the long sleeves make it slightly more elevated than your usual casual dress. It’s great for transitional weather or when you want something different from basic florals.
Vibe: bold and eye-catching
Flowy, lightweight and slightly dressier, this georgette maxi feels more elevated than its price tag. The A-line cut flatters most body types, and the fabric adds a soft, floaty feel. Add heels and minimal jewellery, and it can easily pass for a semi-formal look.
Vibe: budget-friendly elegance
Another strong pick from Leriya, this one leans into soft florals and an easy silhouette. It’s breathable, comfortable, and perfect for long wear, especially in warm weather. Style it with flats for day or wedges for a slightly dressed-up look.
Vibe: everyday pretty
Minimalists, this one’s for you. A simple cami dress that can be styled a hundred ways, layer it with shirts, throw on sneakers, or dress it up with heels. It’s one of those pieces that quietly becomes a wardrobe favourite.
Vibe: clean, versatile, repeat-wear worthy
This dress gives full vacation energy; flowy silhouette, soft prints, and easy movement. It’s ideal for travel, beach days, or relaxed outings where comfort is key. Pair it with flats, oversized sunglasses, and you’re sorted.
Vibe: relaxed, getaway-ready
Why dresses under ₹1000 are actually worth it
- Perfect for everyday wear without overthinking
- Great for experimenting with trends on a budget
- Easy to style and rewear in multiple ways
- Ideal for college, travel, and casual plans
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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