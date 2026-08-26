Here’s how to style a black saree like Kiara Advani for the ultimate dark romance look

When cinematic promo tours merge with master craftsmanship, the result is fashion magic, and Kiara Advani’s latest appearance in Hyderabad for her upcoming film Toxic is a masterclass in dark romanticism. Stepping out in a bespoke creation by designer Manish Malhotra, who also helm the costume design for her character in the movie, Advani did far more than turn heads. She effectively signaled the arrival of fall/winter’s most captivating mood: fashion supervillain glamour.

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Here’s how to style a black saree like Kiara Advani for the dark romance look (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

There is an undeniable allure to fashion that leans into the darker, more powerful side of the color spectrum. For years, promotional press tours for Hollywood blockbusters have leveraged the "fashion supervillain" archetype; think Charlize Theron’s razor-sharp tailored silhouettes during The Odyssey press runs or Angelina Jolie’s dramatic, gothic-infused gowns for Maleficent. These looks do not merely dress an actor; they foreshadow a character's internal power, mystery, and edge.

Advani’s look brings this exact cinematic energy into the world of contemporary Indian couture. Playing the role of Nadia in Toxic, her choice to lean into a deep, moody palette serves as a deliberate nod to her reel persona. It moves away from the traditional pastel-heavy or bright gold palettes typically seen on red carpets, replacing them with a quiet, powerful confidence.

The anatomy of a masterpiece: Italian craftsmanship meets heritage design

At first glance, a black sari might seem like a simple classic. However, the magic of this particular ensemble lies in its extraordinary textile origins and architectural construction.

The renaissance velvet drape

According to Manish Malhotra, the foundation of this pre-draped sari is a fine Italian velvet renowned for its fluid drape and intense, light-absorbing sheen. Far from ordinary synthetic velvets, this specific material is woven by master craftsmen using techniques originally perfected during the Italian Renaissance. The fabric catches the light with a liquid-like quality, creating dynamic shadows and highlights as the wearer moves. By utilizing a pre-draped structure, the sari retains the clean lines of modern tailoring while preserving the iconic fluid silhouette of traditional Indian wear.

The stained-glass lace blouse

If the drape provides the drama, the blouse provides the intricate artistry. The full-sleeved creation features an elevated Queen Anne neckline that seamlessly merges into a sleek, high closed collar. What elevates this piece to museum-grade couture is the material itself: ultra-fine Italian lace.

Air-Woven Needlework: Unlike standard laces that are cut from pre-woven sheets of fabric, this lace is crafted virtually "in air" using nothing but fine threads and hand needles.

The Ring Test: The material is so exquisitely delicate and pliable that a whole panel of it can be pulled cleanly through a finger ring.

Cathedral Aesthetics: The geometric and floral lace patterns across the arms and chest directly echo the iconic stained-glass rose windows found in Renaissance-era cathedrals, creating a striking contrast against the solid velvet bodice.

Masterclassing the details: Hair, makeup, and jewellery

Stylist Lakshmi Lehr curated the look to ensure every secondary detail supported, rather than competed with, the dramatic lace collar.

Jewellery with Purpose: To anchor the deep black palette, Lehr opted for high-contrast statement pieces from Razwada Jewels. Advani wore an opulent choker embellished with rich green emeralds and brilliant-cut diamonds, paired with matching XXL polki stud earrings. The pop of deep green provides a regal focal point that breaks up the monochrome ensemble without disrupting its dark, romantic tone. The look was finished with classic black Aquazzura heels.

The Beauty Editorial: Makeup artists brought back draped blush, a key technique where cheek color is swept upward toward the temples to lift and sculpt the face. Paired with fluttery, defined lashes and a neutral nude lip, the makeup feels fresh and modern rather than heavy.

The Hair: Recognizing that a detailed high collar requires clean necklines, the styling team scooped Advani’s hair into a sleek, minimal bun. This understated hairstyle lets the intricate stained-glass pattern of the lace take center stage.

How to style a black sari like Kiara Advani's for dark romantic drama

Translating a runway-level, couture ensemble into your personal wardrobe does not require access to Renaissance-era Italian lace. It comes down to understanding the core styling principles: texture contrast, architectural necklines, and targeted color placement.

Black sarees for you:

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Black sarees: FAQs Who designed Kiara Advani's black sari look? The pre-draped velvet sari and cathedral-inspired Italian lace blouse were designed by Manish Malhotra, who also designed the costumes for Advani's character in Toxic.

How can I style a black sari to get a similar "dark romance" effect? Mix distinct textures (like heavy velvet or silk with delicate lace or organza), opt for a high-collared or illusion-neckline blouse, pull your hair back to highlight the collar detail, and use a single vibrant jewel tone (like emerald green) to add contrast.

How did Lakshmi Lehr style this look? The ensemble was paired with an emerald and diamond choker and XXL polki studs from Razwada Jewels, heels from Aquazzura, a minimalist sleek bun, draped blush makeup, and a nude lip.

What makes the fabric of this sari unique? The drape is crafted from fine Italian velvet using Renaissance-era weaving techniques, while the blouse features handmade Italian lace crafted thread-by-thread around needles rather than cut from pre-woven cloth.

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