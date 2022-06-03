Hina Khan in black lace jumpsuit serves a smoking hot look as she attends event in Delhi: Check out pics

Actor Hina Khan's streak of serving jaw-dropping looks like it is no big deal is far from over, and we are not complaining. After taking over the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival and Budapest during her holiday with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Hina recently attended an event in Delhi and dropped another smoking hot look. The star slipped into a lace embroidered jumpsuit for the event in the capital and posted several pictures of herself. If you are looking for a head-turning party ensemble, then Hina's get-up will be a perfect pick for you. Don't forget to take some styling notes from the star.

On Thursday, Hina took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of herself from a photoshoot done in Delhi. The star's stylist Sayali Vidya, who styled Hina for Cannes, also posted the photos on her page. They showed Hina in a black lace embroidered jumpsuit with intricate design details. Scroll ahead to see Hina's look and know all about her ensemble. (Also Read: Hina Khan wins again at Cannes 2022 with magical look in thigh-slit dress paired with see-through slip: All pics here)

Hina Khan stuns in a black lace jumpsuit for an event in Delhi. (Instagram)

Hina's jumpsuit is adorned with a head to toe black lace overlay, featuring intricate floral thread embroidery, sequinned embellishments and shimmering diamantes, placed on top of a nude backdrop. The ensemble also features long sleeves, a round embroidered neckline, flared pant hems, padded shoulders and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Hina cinched the jumpsuit on the waist with a broad black leather belt to define her svelte frame. Minimal accessories rounded off the styling for Hina's all-black look, as she donned black stilettos, several statement rings adorned with shimmering gems and a pair of dainty drop earrings. (Also Read: Hina Khan cheers for Helly Shah on making Cannes Film Festival 2022 debut, says she is proud: Don't miss Helly's reply)

Lastly, Hina chose kohl-lined eyes, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, on-fleek eyebrows, and sharp contouring for the glam picks. A side-parted open hairdo styled in well-defined waves rounded off the look.

Meanwhile, Hina recently attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival and received praise from fans for all the fashionable looks she donned at the prestigious event. On the work front, the star will play the role of police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' upcoming web series, Seven One.

